In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Cordarrelle Patterson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 against the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patterson has rushed 149 times for a team-high 607 yards (37.9 per game), with six touchdowns.

And he has added 51 catches for 547 yards (34.2 per game) and five receiving TDs.

He has handled 149, or 39.1%, of his team's 381 rushing attempts this season.

The Falcons have run 58.6% passing plays and 41.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Over his four career matchups against them, Patterson has averaged 4.5 rushing yards per game versus the Saints, 35.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Patterson has not run for a touchdown versus the Saints.

Note: Patterson's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

Allowing 95.4 rushing yards per game, the Saints have the fourth-ranked run defense in the league.

The Falcons are up against the NFL's fifth-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (11 this year).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bills, Patterson rushed for 28 yards on nine carries.

He tacked on 24 yards on two receptions.

Over his last three outings, Patterson has rushed for 60 yards on 27 carries (20.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Cordarrelle Patterson 149 39.1% 607 6 31 48.4% 4.1 Mike Davis 132 34.6% 473 3 18 28.1% 3.6 Qadree Ollison 20 5.2% 86 0 2 3.1% 4.3 Matt Ryan 39 10.2% 80 1 11 17.2% 2.1

