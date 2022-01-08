Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Patterson has rushed 149 times for a team-high 607 yards (37.9 per game), with six touchdowns.
- And he has added 51 catches for 547 yards (34.2 per game) and five receiving TDs.
- He has handled 149, or 39.1%, of his team's 381 rushing attempts this season.
- The Falcons have run 58.6% passing plays and 41.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Over his four career matchups against them, Patterson has averaged 4.5 rushing yards per game versus the Saints, 35.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Patterson has not run for a touchdown versus the Saints.
- Note: Patterson's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
- Allowing 95.4 rushing yards per game, the Saints have the fourth-ranked run defense in the league.
- The Falcons are up against the NFL's fifth-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (11 this year).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Bills, Patterson rushed for 28 yards on nine carries.
- He tacked on 24 yards on two receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Patterson has rushed for 60 yards on 27 carries (20.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
Patterson's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Cordarrelle Patterson
149
39.1%
607
6
31
48.4%
4.1
Mike Davis
132
34.6%
473
3
18
28.1%
3.6
Qadree Ollison
20
5.2%
86
0
2
3.1%
4.3
Matt Ryan
39
10.2%
80
1
11
17.2%
2.1
