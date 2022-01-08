Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sutton has been targeted 95 times and has 57 catches, leading the Broncos with 763 receiving yards (47.7 ypg) plus two touchdowns.
- Sutton has been the target of 95 of his team's 516 passing attempts this season, or 18.4% of the target share.
- Sutton (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.4% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos have called a pass in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Against the Chiefs, Sutton has averaged 62 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups, 17.5 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Sutton, in five matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 269.0 passing yards the Chiefs give up per game makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Chiefs' defense is 21st in the league, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Sutton grabbed three passes for 60 yards (20 yards per catch) while being targeted five times.
- Over his last three games, Sutton has nine receptions (17 targets) for 105 yards, averaging 35.0 yards per game.
Sutton's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
95
18.4%
57
763
2
10
16.4%
Noah Fant
88
17.1%
67
654
4
11
18.0%
Tim Patrick
75
14.5%
47
639
5
10
16.4%
Jerry Jeudy
51
9.9%
36
437
0
3
4.9%
