In advance of Saturday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Courtland Sutton and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN. Sutton's Denver Broncos (7-9) and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West foes at Empower Field at Mile High.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sutton has been targeted 95 times and has 57 catches, leading the Broncos with 763 receiving yards (47.7 ypg) plus two touchdowns.

Sutton has been the target of 95 of his team's 516 passing attempts this season, or 18.4% of the target share.

Sutton (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.4% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have called a pass in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Against the Chiefs, Sutton has averaged 62 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups, 17.5 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Sutton, in five matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 269.0 passing yards the Chiefs give up per game makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Chiefs' defense is 21st in the league, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Sutton grabbed three passes for 60 yards (20 yards per catch) while being targeted five times.

Over his last three games, Sutton has nine receptions (17 targets) for 105 yards, averaging 35.0 yards per game.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 95 18.4% 57 763 2 10 16.4% Noah Fant 88 17.1% 67 654 4 11 18.0% Tim Patrick 75 14.5% 47 639 5 10 16.4% Jerry Jeudy 51 9.9% 36 437 0 3 4.9%

