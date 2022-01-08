D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay
D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds
D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Swift has picked up a team-best 587 rushing yards (36.7 per game) with four touchdowns.
- He also averages 27.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 58 passes for 436 yards and two touchdowns.
- He has received 144 of his team's 401 carries this season (35.9%).
- The Lions have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- In his three career matchups against the Packers, Swift averaged 24.3 rushing yards per game, 17.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In one of three games versus the Packers Swift has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Allowing 109.8 rushing yards per game, the Packers have the 13th-ranked run defense in the league.
- This season the Packers have allowed 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Seahawks, Swift carried the ball four times for 32 yards (eight yards per carry).
- During his last three games, Swift has rushed for 32 yards (10.7 per game) on four carries.
Swift's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
D'Andre Swift
144
35.9%
587
4
18
36.0%
4.1
Jamaal Williams
140
34.9%
558
3
22
44.0%
4.0
Craig Reynolds
52
13.0%
228
0
3
6.0%
4.4
Godwin Igwebuike
18
4.5%
118
1
1
2.0%
6.6
