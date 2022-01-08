Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay

D'Andre Swift has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Swift's Detroit Lions (2-13-1) and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North opponents at Ford Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Swift has picked up a team-best 587 rushing yards (36.7 per game) with four touchdowns.
  • He also averages 27.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 58 passes for 436 yards and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 144 of his team's 401 carries this season (35.9%).
  • The Lions have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Swift's matchup with the Packers.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • In his three career matchups against the Packers, Swift averaged 24.3 rushing yards per game, 17.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In one of three games versus the Packers Swift has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Allowing 109.8 rushing yards per game, the Packers have the 13th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • This season the Packers have allowed 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Seahawks, Swift carried the ball four times for 32 yards (eight yards per carry).
  • During his last three games, Swift has rushed for 32 yards (10.7 per game) on four carries.

Swift's Detroit Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

D'Andre Swift

144

35.9%

587

4

18

36.0%

4.1

Jamaal Williams

140

34.9%

558

3

22

44.0%

4.0

Craig Reynolds

52

13.0%

228

0

3

6.0%

4.4

Godwin Igwebuike

18

4.5%

118

1

1

2.0%

6.6

Powered By Data Skrive