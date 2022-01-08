D'Andre Swift has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Swift's Detroit Lions (2-13-1) and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North opponents at Ford Field.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Swift has picked up a team-best 587 rushing yards (36.7 per game) with four touchdowns.

He also averages 27.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 58 passes for 436 yards and two touchdowns.

He has received 144 of his team's 401 carries this season (35.9%).

The Lions have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

In his three career matchups against the Packers, Swift averaged 24.3 rushing yards per game, 17.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In one of three games versus the Packers Swift has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Allowing 109.8 rushing yards per game, the Packers have the 13th-ranked run defense in the league.

This season the Packers have allowed 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Seahawks, Swift carried the ball four times for 32 yards (eight yards per carry).

During his last three games, Swift has rushed for 32 yards (10.7 per game) on four carries.

Swift's Detroit Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Andre Swift 144 35.9% 587 4 18 36.0% 4.1 Jamaal Williams 140 34.9% 558 3 22 44.0% 4.0 Craig Reynolds 52 13.0% 228 0 3 6.0% 4.4 Godwin Igwebuike 18 4.5% 118 1 1 2.0% 6.6

