D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Moore has been targeted 153 times and has 86 catches, leading the Panthers with 1,070 receiving yards (66.9 ypg) plus four touchdowns.
- So far this season, 27.5% of the 556 passes thrown by his team have gone Moore's way.
- Moore has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers have thrown the football in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Moore has averaged 70.4 receiving yards per game over his seven career matchups against the Buccaneers, 3.9 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Moore, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Buccaneers are conceding 258.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- With 24 passing TDs allowed this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Moore put together a 29-yard performance against the Saints last week on three catches while being targeted eight times.
- Moore has accumulated 14 catches for 132 yards in his last three games. He was targeted 31 times and averages 44.0 receiving yards.
Moore's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
153
27.5%
86
1070
4
12
25.0%
Robby Anderson
101
18.2%
46
469
4
7
14.6%
Christian McCaffrey
41
7.4%
37
343
1
2
4.2%
Brandon Zylstra
23
4.1%
18
250
1
2
4.2%
