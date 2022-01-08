Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay

There will be player prop betting options available for D.J. Moore ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. NFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Moore and the Carolina Panthers (5-11) take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Moore has been targeted 153 times and has 86 catches, leading the Panthers with 1,070 receiving yards (66.9 ypg) plus four touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 27.5% of the 556 passes thrown by his team have gone Moore's way.
  • Moore has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers have thrown the football in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Moore's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Moore has averaged 70.4 receiving yards per game over his seven career matchups against the Buccaneers, 3.9 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Moore, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Buccaneers are conceding 258.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • With 24 passing TDs allowed this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Moore put together a 29-yard performance against the Saints last week on three catches while being targeted eight times.
  • Moore has accumulated 14 catches for 132 yards in his last three games. He was targeted 31 times and averages 44.0 receiving yards.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

153

27.5%

86

1070

4

12

25.0%

Robby Anderson

101

18.2%

46

469

4

7

14.6%

Christian McCaffrey

41

7.4%

37

343

1

2

4.2%

Brandon Zylstra

23

4.1%

18

250

1

2

4.2%

Powered By Data Skrive