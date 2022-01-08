There will be player prop betting options available for D.J. Moore ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. NFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Moore and the Carolina Panthers (5-11) take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moore has been targeted 153 times and has 86 catches, leading the Panthers with 1,070 receiving yards (66.9 ypg) plus four touchdowns.

So far this season, 27.5% of the 556 passes thrown by his team have gone Moore's way.

Moore has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers have thrown the football in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Moore has averaged 70.4 receiving yards per game over his seven career matchups against the Buccaneers, 3.9 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Moore, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Buccaneers are conceding 258.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

With 24 passing TDs allowed this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Moore put together a 29-yard performance against the Saints last week on three catches while being targeted eight times.

Moore has accumulated 14 catches for 132 yards in his last three games. He was targeted 31 times and averages 44.0 receiving yards.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 153 27.5% 86 1070 4 12 25.0% Robby Anderson 101 18.2% 46 469 4 7 14.6% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.4% 37 343 1 2 4.2% Brandon Zylstra 23 4.1% 18 250 1 2 4.2%

