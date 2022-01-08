There will be player props available for D'Onta Foreman before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Foreman's Tennessee Titans (11-5) and the Houston Texans (4-12) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC South rivals at NRG Stadium.

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Odds

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Foreman has rushed for 497 yards on 112 carries (62.1 yards per game), with three touchdowns on the ground this year.

He also has eight receptions for 108 yards (13.5 per game).

He has received 112 of his team's 519 carries this season (21.6%).

The Titans have run 49.2% passing plays and 50.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Houston

In his two career matchups against them, Foreman has averaged 12.5 rushing yards per game versus the Texans, 60.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Foreman has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Texans.

In terms of defending against the run, the Texans are 32nd in the league, conceding 143.4 yards per game.

This season the Texans have given up 25 rushing TDs. They are ranked 31st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Dolphins last week, Foreman rushed 26 times for 132 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.

In his last three games, Foreman has racked up 57 carries for 257 yards (85.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Foreman's Tennessee Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Onta Foreman 112 21.6% 497 3 19 24.4% 4.4 Derrick Henry 219 42.2% 937 10 32 41.0% 4.3 Dontrell Hilliard 47 9.1% 293 2 3 3.8% 6.2 Ryan Tannehill 53 10.2% 272 7 14 17.9% 5.1

