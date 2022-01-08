Skip to main content
D'Onta Foreman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston

There will be player props available for D'Onta Foreman before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Foreman's Tennessee Titans (11-5) and the Houston Texans (4-12) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC South rivals at NRG Stadium.

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Foreman has rushed for 497 yards on 112 carries (62.1 yards per game), with three touchdowns on the ground this year.
  • He also has eight receptions for 108 yards (13.5 per game).
  • He has received 112 of his team's 519 carries this season (21.6%).
  • The Titans have run 49.2% passing plays and 50.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Houston

  • In his two career matchups against them, Foreman has averaged 12.5 rushing yards per game versus the Texans, 60.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Foreman has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Texans.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Texans are 32nd in the league, conceding 143.4 yards per game.
  • This season the Texans have given up 25 rushing TDs. They are ranked 31st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Dolphins last week, Foreman rushed 26 times for 132 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Foreman has racked up 57 carries for 257 yards (85.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Foreman's Tennessee Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

D'Onta Foreman

112

21.6%

497

3

19

24.4%

4.4

Derrick Henry

219

42.2%

937

10

32

41.0%

4.3

Dontrell Hilliard

47

9.1%

293

2

3

3.8%

6.2

Ryan Tannehill

53

10.2%

272

7

14

17.9%

5.1

