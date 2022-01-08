D'Onta Foreman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Odds
D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Foreman has rushed for 497 yards on 112 carries (62.1 yards per game), with three touchdowns on the ground this year.
- He also has eight receptions for 108 yards (13.5 per game).
- He has received 112 of his team's 519 carries this season (21.6%).
- The Titans have run 49.2% passing plays and 50.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Foreman's matchup with the Texans.
Matchup vs. Houston
- In his two career matchups against them, Foreman has averaged 12.5 rushing yards per game versus the Texans, 60.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Foreman has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Texans.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Texans are 32nd in the league, conceding 143.4 yards per game.
- This season the Texans have given up 25 rushing TDs. They are ranked 31st in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Dolphins last week, Foreman rushed 26 times for 132 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Foreman has racked up 57 carries for 257 yards (85.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
Foreman's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
D'Onta Foreman
112
21.6%
497
3
19
24.4%
4.4
Derrick Henry
219
42.2%
937
10
32
41.0%
4.3
Dontrell Hilliard
47
9.1%
293
2
3
3.8%
6.2
Ryan Tannehill
53
10.2%
272
7
14
17.9%
5.1
Powered By Data Skrive