There will be player prop bet markets available for Dak Prescott ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC East rivals hit the field in Week 18 when Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Prescott has thrown for 4,154 passing yards this season (259.6 per game) and has a 68.4% completion percentage (389-of-569), throwing 32 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 48 times for 146 yards and one touchdown, averaging 9.1 yards per game.

The Cowboys have run 58.4% passing plays and 41.6% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

Prescott has attempted 88 of his 569 passes in the red zone, accounting for 55.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Prescott's 235 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Eagles are 33.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Prescott threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDS three times over three of those contests against the Eagles.

This week Prescott will face the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense (229.4 yards allowed per game).

The Eagles' defense is 10th in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Prescott put together a 226-yard performance against the Cardinals last week, completing 63.2% of his pass attempts and throwing for three touchdowns.

He also carried the ball five times for 20 yards, averaging four yards per attempt on the ground.

Prescott has passed for 773 yards while completing 70.2% of his throws (80-of-114), with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions (257.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.

He also has 40 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 13.3 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 118 19.1% 77 1057 6 10 10.9% Dalton Schultz 101 16.3% 75 787 6 12 13.0% Amari Cooper 97 15.7% 63 786 8 16 17.4%

