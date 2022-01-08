Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Prescott has thrown for 4,154 passing yards this season (259.6 per game) and has a 68.4% completion percentage (389-of-569), throwing 32 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 48 times for 146 yards and one touchdown, averaging 9.1 yards per game.
- The Cowboys have run 58.4% passing plays and 41.6% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
- Prescott has attempted 88 of his 569 passes in the red zone, accounting for 55.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Prescott's 235 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Eagles are 33.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Prescott threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDS three times over three of those contests against the Eagles.
- This week Prescott will face the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense (229.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Eagles' defense is 10th in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Prescott put together a 226-yard performance against the Cardinals last week, completing 63.2% of his pass attempts and throwing for three touchdowns.
- He also carried the ball five times for 20 yards, averaging four yards per attempt on the ground.
- Prescott has passed for 773 yards while completing 70.2% of his throws (80-of-114), with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions (257.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.
- He also has 40 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 13.3 yards per game.
Prescott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
118
19.1%
77
1057
6
10
10.9%
Dalton Schultz
101
16.3%
75
787
6
12
13.0%
Amari Cooper
97
15.7%
63
786
8
16
17.4%
