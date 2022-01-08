Skip to main content
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

There will be player prop bet markets available for Dak Prescott ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC East rivals hit the field in Week 18 when Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Prescott has thrown for 4,154 passing yards this season (259.6 per game) and has a 68.4% completion percentage (389-of-569), throwing 32 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 48 times for 146 yards and one touchdown, averaging 9.1 yards per game.
  • The Cowboys have run 58.4% passing plays and 41.6% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
  • Prescott has attempted 88 of his 569 passes in the red zone, accounting for 55.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Prescott's 235 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Eagles are 33.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Prescott threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDS three times over three of those contests against the Eagles.
  • This week Prescott will face the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense (229.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Eagles' defense is 10th in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Prescott put together a 226-yard performance against the Cardinals last week, completing 63.2% of his pass attempts and throwing for three touchdowns.
  • He also carried the ball five times for 20 yards, averaging four yards per attempt on the ground.
  • Prescott has passed for 773 yards while completing 70.2% of his throws (80-of-114), with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions (257.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.
  • He also has 40 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 13.3 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

118

19.1%

77

1057

6

10

10.9%

Dalton Schultz

101

16.3%

75

787

6

12

13.0%

Amari Cooper

97

15.7%

63

786

8

16

17.4%

