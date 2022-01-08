Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) carry a four-game winning run into a Week 18 clash with the Dallas Cowboys (11-5).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 43 points in 12 of 16 games this season.

Philadelphia has combined with its opponents to score more than 43 points in 11 of 16 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56, is 13.0 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 41.7 points per game, 1.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 50.7 points, a number 7.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 46.9 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas has played 16 games, with 12 wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Cowboys have been installed as favorites by a 4-point margin or more 10 times and are 7-3 ATS in those matchups.

Dallas' games this year have hit the over on seven of 16 set point totals (43.8%).

The Cowboys score 9.0 more points per game (29.9) than the Eagles allow (20.9).

When Dallas records more than 20.9 points, it is 10-2 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

The Cowboys average 402.8 yards per game, 83.1 more yards than the 319.7 the Eagles allow per matchup.

When Dallas picks up more than 319.7 yards, the team is 12-1 against the spread and 11-2 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 20 times this season, four more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (16).

Eagles stats and trends

Against the spread, Philadelphia is 9-7-0 this season.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 4 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Philadelphia's games this season have hit the over on nine of 16 set point totals (56.2%).

The Eagles average 26.1 points per game, 5.3 more than the Cowboys surrender (20.8).

When Philadelphia scores more than 20.8 points, it is 9-4 against the spread and 8-5 overall.

The Eagles average only 9.5 more yards per game (362.8) than the Cowboys give up per contest (353.3).

Philadelphia is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team totals over 353.3 yards.

The Eagles have 15 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 33 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Philadelphia is 3-4 overall and 4-3 against the spread.

The Eagles are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as 4-point underdogs or more at home.

In seven home games this year, Philadelphia has hit the over five times.

Eagles home games this season average 46.9 total points, 3.9 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

Away from home, Dallas is 7-1 against the spread, and 6-2 overall.

The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (3-0) as 4-point favorites or more on the road.

In eight road games this year, Dallas has hit the over twice.

Cowboys away games this season average 50.1 total points, 7.1 more than this contest's over/under (43).

