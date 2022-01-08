Skip to main content
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) carry a four-game winning run into a Week 18 clash with the Dallas Cowboys (11-5).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

  • Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 43 points in 12 of 16 games this season.
  • Philadelphia has combined with its opponents to score more than 43 points in 11 of 16 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56, is 13.0 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 41.7 points per game, 1.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 50.7 points, a number 7.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 46.9 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Dallas has played 16 games, with 12 wins against the spread.
  • So far this season, the Cowboys have been installed as favorites by a 4-point margin or more 10 times and are 7-3 ATS in those matchups.
  • Dallas' games this year have hit the over on seven of 16 set point totals (43.8%).
  • The Cowboys score 9.0 more points per game (29.9) than the Eagles allow (20.9).
  • When Dallas records more than 20.9 points, it is 10-2 against the spread and 9-3 overall.
  • The Cowboys average 402.8 yards per game, 83.1 more yards than the 319.7 the Eagles allow per matchup.
  • When Dallas picks up more than 319.7 yards, the team is 12-1 against the spread and 11-2 overall.
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over 20 times this season, four more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (16).
  • Against the spread, Philadelphia is 9-7-0 this season.
  • The Eagles have been underdogs by 4 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
  • Philadelphia's games this season have hit the over on nine of 16 set point totals (56.2%).
  • The Eagles average 26.1 points per game, 5.3 more than the Cowboys surrender (20.8).
  • When Philadelphia scores more than 20.8 points, it is 9-4 against the spread and 8-5 overall.
  • The Eagles average only 9.5 more yards per game (362.8) than the Cowboys give up per contest (353.3).
  • Philadelphia is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team totals over 353.3 yards.
  • The Eagles have 15 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 33 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Philadelphia is 3-4 overall and 4-3 against the spread.
  • The Eagles are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as 4-point underdogs or more at home.
  • In seven home games this year, Philadelphia has hit the over five times.
  • Eagles home games this season average 46.9 total points, 3.9 more than this matchup's over/under (43).
  • Away from home, Dallas is 7-1 against the spread, and 6-2 overall.
  • The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (3-0) as 4-point favorites or more on the road.
  • In eight road games this year, Dallas has hit the over twice.
  • Cowboys away games this season average 50.1 total points, 7.1 more than this contest's over/under (43).

