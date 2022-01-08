Before Dalvin Cook hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. NFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Cook and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) play the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook has rushed for a team-leading 1,080 yards on 235 carries (67.5 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns.

He has added 33 catches for 221 yards (13.8 per game).

He has handled 235, or 55.0%, of his team's 427 rushing attempts this season.

The Vikings have thrown the ball in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Against the Bears, Cook's 57.6 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups are 32.9 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two of seven games against the Bears Cook has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The Bears have the NFL's 24th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 126.4 yards per game.

The Vikings are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (14 this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Packers, Cook rushed for 13 yards on nine carries.

Over his last three games, Cook has 102 rushing yards on 37 carries (34.0 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dalvin Cook 235 55.0% 1,080 6 45 54.2% 4.6 Alexander Mattison 129 30.2% 473 3 28 33.7% 3.7 Kirk Cousins 28 6.6% 116 1 4 4.8% 4.1 Wayne Gallman 28 6.6% 104 0 1 1.2% 3.7

