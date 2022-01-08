Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds
Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cook has rushed for a team-leading 1,080 yards on 235 carries (67.5 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
- He has added 33 catches for 221 yards (13.8 per game).
- He has handled 235, or 55.0%, of his team's 427 rushing attempts this season.
- The Vikings have thrown the ball in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cook's matchup with the Bears.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Against the Bears, Cook's 57.6 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups are 32.9 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two of seven games against the Bears Cook has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The Bears have the NFL's 24th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 126.4 yards per game.
- The Vikings are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (14 this year).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Packers, Cook rushed for 13 yards on nine carries.
- Over his last three games, Cook has 102 rushing yards on 37 carries (34.0 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.
Cook's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Dalvin Cook
235
55.0%
1,080
6
45
54.2%
4.6
Alexander Mattison
129
30.2%
473
3
28
33.7%
3.7
Kirk Cousins
28
6.6%
116
1
4
4.8%
4.1
Wayne Gallman
28
6.6%
104
0
1
1.2%
3.7
Powered By Data Skrive