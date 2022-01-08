Skip to main content
Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago

Before Dalvin Cook hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. NFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Cook and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) play the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cook has rushed for a team-leading 1,080 yards on 235 carries (67.5 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
  • He has added 33 catches for 221 yards (13.8 per game).
  • He has handled 235, or 55.0%, of his team's 427 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Vikings have thrown the ball in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Against the Bears, Cook's 57.6 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups are 32.9 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two of seven games against the Bears Cook has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The Bears have the NFL's 24th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 126.4 yards per game.
  • The Vikings are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (14 this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Packers, Cook rushed for 13 yards on nine carries.
  • Over his last three games, Cook has 102 rushing yards on 37 carries (34.0 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Dalvin Cook

235

55.0%

1,080

6

45

54.2%

4.6

Alexander Mattison

129

30.2%

473

3

28

33.7%

3.7

Kirk Cousins

28

6.6%

116

1

4

4.8%

4.1

Wayne Gallman

28

6.6%

104

0

1

1.2%

3.7

