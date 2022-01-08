There will be player prop bets available for Damien Harris ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Harris and the New England Patriots (10-6) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 against the Miami Dolphins (8-8) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has rushed for a team-leading 892 yards on 191 attempts (55.8 yards per game) and scored 14 touchdowns.

He also averages 6.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing 14 passes for 96 yards.

He has handled 191, or 41.3%, of his team's 462 rushing attempts this season.

The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Dolphins.

Matchup vs. Miami

Harris' 25 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Dolphins are 32.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Harris has not run for a touchdown versus the Dolphins.

Allowing 108.3 rushing yards per game, the Dolphins have the 10th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Dolphins have allowed 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Harris put together a 35-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Jaguars, carrying the ball nine times while scoring two touchdowns.

Harris added one catch for 12 yards.

In his last three games, Harris has rushed for 138 yards (46.0 per game) on 27 carries with five touchdowns.

Harris' New England Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Damien Harris 191 41.3% 892 14 40 45.5% 4.7 Rhamondre Stevenson 129 27.9% 572 5 23 26.1% 4.4 Brandon Bolden 37 8.0% 180 0 7 8.0% 4.9 Mac Jones 41 8.9% 125 0 7 8.0% 3.0

Powered By Data Skrive