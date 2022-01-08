Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami
Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds
Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has rushed for a team-leading 892 yards on 191 attempts (55.8 yards per game) and scored 14 touchdowns.
- He also averages 6.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing 14 passes for 96 yards.
- He has handled 191, or 41.3%, of his team's 462 rushing attempts this season.
- The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Miami
- Harris' 25 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Dolphins are 32.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Harris has not run for a touchdown versus the Dolphins.
- Allowing 108.3 rushing yards per game, the Dolphins have the 10th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- The Dolphins have allowed 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Harris put together a 35-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Jaguars, carrying the ball nine times while scoring two touchdowns.
- Harris added one catch for 12 yards.
- In his last three games, Harris has rushed for 138 yards (46.0 per game) on 27 carries with five touchdowns.
Harris' New England Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Damien Harris
191
41.3%
892
14
40
45.5%
4.7
Rhamondre Stevenson
129
27.9%
572
5
23
26.1%
4.4
Brandon Bolden
37
8.0%
180
0
7
8.0%
4.9
Mac Jones
41
8.9%
125
0
7
8.0%
3.0
