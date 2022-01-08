Skip to main content
Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami

There will be player prop bets available for Damien Harris ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Harris and the New England Patriots (10-6) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 against the Miami Dolphins (8-8) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has rushed for a team-leading 892 yards on 191 attempts (55.8 yards per game) and scored 14 touchdowns.
  • He also averages 6.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing 14 passes for 96 yards.
  • He has handled 191, or 41.3%, of his team's 462 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Patriots have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • Harris' 25 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Dolphins are 32.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Harris has not run for a touchdown versus the Dolphins.
  • Allowing 108.3 rushing yards per game, the Dolphins have the 10th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Dolphins have allowed 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Harris put together a 35-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Jaguars, carrying the ball nine times while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Harris added one catch for 12 yards.
  • In his last three games, Harris has rushed for 138 yards (46.0 per game) on 27 carries with five touchdowns.

Harris' New England Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Damien Harris

191

41.3%

892

14

40

45.5%

4.7

Rhamondre Stevenson

129

27.9%

572

5

23

26.1%

4.4

Brandon Bolden

37

8.0%

180

0

7

8.0%

4.9

Mac Jones

41

8.9%

125

0

7

8.0%

3.0

