There will be player prop bets available for Dare Ogunbowale before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Ogunbowale's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) hit the field against the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Dare Ogunbowale Prop Bet Odds

Dare Ogunbowale Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ogunbowale has put up 107 rushing yards on 32 carries (6.7 yards per game) with one touchdown this season.

He's also tacked on 10 catches for 89 yards (5.6 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has rushed the ball 361 times this season, and he's taken 32 of those attempts (8.9%).

The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Ogunbowale has averaged 12.5 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Colts, 30.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In four games versus the Colts Ogunbowale has not rushed for a touchdown.

Ogunbowale will go up against a Colts squad that allows 109.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 12th-ranked rush defense.

The Jaguars are up against the NFL's fourth-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (10 this year).

Recent Performances

Ogunbowale put together a 36-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Patriots, carrying the ball nine times (averaging four yards per carry).

He chipped in with two receptions for 32 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Over his last three games, Ogunbowale has 94 rushing yards (31.3 per game) on 27 carries with one touchdown.

Ogunbowale also has five catches for 52 yards (17.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Ogunbowale's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dare Ogunbowale 32 8.9% 107 1 4 7.7% 3.3 James Robinson 164 45.4% 767 8 24 46.2% 4.7 Trevor Lawrence 63 17.5% 317 2 12 23.1% 5.0 Carlos Hyde 72 19.9% 253 1 10 19.2% 3.5

