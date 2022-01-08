Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Dare Ogunbowale Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

There will be player prop bets available for Dare Ogunbowale before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Ogunbowale's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) hit the field against the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dare Ogunbowale Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ogunbowale has put up 107 rushing yards on 32 carries (6.7 yards per game) with one touchdown this season.
  • He's also tacked on 10 catches for 89 yards (5.6 per game) and one touchdown.
  • His team has rushed the ball 361 times this season, and he's taken 32 of those attempts (8.9%).
  • The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ogunbowale's matchup with the Colts.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Ogunbowale has averaged 12.5 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Colts, 30.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In four games versus the Colts Ogunbowale has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • Ogunbowale will go up against a Colts squad that allows 109.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 12th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Jaguars are up against the NFL's fourth-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (10 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Ogunbowale put together a 36-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Patriots, carrying the ball nine times (averaging four yards per carry).
  • He chipped in with two receptions for 32 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
  • Over his last three games, Ogunbowale has 94 rushing yards (31.3 per game) on 27 carries with one touchdown.
  • Ogunbowale also has five catches for 52 yards (17.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Ogunbowale's Jacksonville Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Dare Ogunbowale

32

8.9%

107

1

4

7.7%

3.3

James Robinson

164

45.4%

767

8

24

46.2%

4.7

Trevor Lawrence

63

17.5%

317

2

12

23.1%

5.0

Carlos Hyde

72

19.9%

253

1

10

19.2%

3.5

Powered By Data Skrive