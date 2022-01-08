Dare Ogunbowale Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis
Dare Ogunbowale Prop Bet Odds
Dare Ogunbowale Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ogunbowale has put up 107 rushing yards on 32 carries (6.7 yards per game) with one touchdown this season.
- He's also tacked on 10 catches for 89 yards (5.6 per game) and one touchdown.
- His team has rushed the ball 361 times this season, and he's taken 32 of those attempts (8.9%).
- The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Ogunbowale has averaged 12.5 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Colts, 30.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In four games versus the Colts Ogunbowale has not rushed for a touchdown.
- Ogunbowale will go up against a Colts squad that allows 109.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 12th-ranked rush defense.
- The Jaguars are up against the NFL's fourth-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (10 this year).
Recent Performances
- Ogunbowale put together a 36-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Patriots, carrying the ball nine times (averaging four yards per carry).
- He chipped in with two receptions for 32 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
- Over his last three games, Ogunbowale has 94 rushing yards (31.3 per game) on 27 carries with one touchdown.
- Ogunbowale also has five catches for 52 yards (17.3 per game) and one touchdown.
Ogunbowale's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Dare Ogunbowale
32
8.9%
107
1
4
7.7%
3.3
James Robinson
164
45.4%
767
8
24
46.2%
4.7
Trevor Lawrence
63
17.5%
317
2
12
23.1%
5.0
Carlos Hyde
72
19.9%
253
1
10
19.2%
3.5
