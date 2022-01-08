Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Darnell Mooney for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Mooney's Chicago Bears (6-10) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North foes at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mooney's team-high 929 receiving yards (58.1 per game) have come on 69 receptions (124 targets) plus four touchdowns.

So far this season, 25.1% of the 494 passes thrown by his team have gone Mooney's way.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Mooney has been on the receiving end of 17.2% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

In his three matchups against the Vikings, Mooney's 38.3 receiving yards average is 18.2 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (56.5).

Mooney, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 272.1 passing yards the Vikings give up per game makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Vikings' defense is 24th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Giants, Mooney caught seven passes for 69 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 13 times.

Mooney has 189 receiving yards on 17 catches (29 targets) with one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 63.0 yards per game.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 124 25.1% 69 929 4 10 17.2% Cole Kmet 88 17.8% 56 564 0 12 20.7% Allen Robinson II 62 12.6% 36 388 1 4 6.9% Marquise Goodwin 37 7.5% 18 300 1 3 5.2%

Powered By Data Skrive