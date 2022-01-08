Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mooney's team-high 929 receiving yards (58.1 per game) have come on 69 receptions (124 targets) plus four touchdowns.
- So far this season, 25.1% of the 494 passes thrown by his team have gone Mooney's way.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Mooney has been on the receiving end of 17.2% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bears, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.7% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mooney's matchup with the Vikings.
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- In his three matchups against the Vikings, Mooney's 38.3 receiving yards average is 18.2 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (56.5).
- Mooney, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 272.1 passing yards the Vikings give up per game makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Vikings' defense is 24th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Giants, Mooney caught seven passes for 69 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 13 times.
- Mooney has 189 receiving yards on 17 catches (29 targets) with one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 63.0 yards per game.
Mooney's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
124
25.1%
69
929
4
10
17.2%
Cole Kmet
88
17.8%
56
564
0
12
20.7%
Allen Robinson II
62
12.6%
36
388
1
4
6.9%
Marquise Goodwin
37
7.5%
18
300
1
3
5.2%
Powered By Data Skrive