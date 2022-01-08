Skip to main content
Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Darnell Mooney for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Mooney's Chicago Bears (6-10) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North foes at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mooney's team-high 929 receiving yards (58.1 per game) have come on 69 receptions (124 targets) plus four touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 25.1% of the 494 passes thrown by his team have gone Mooney's way.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Mooney has been on the receiving end of 17.2% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • In his three matchups against the Vikings, Mooney's 38.3 receiving yards average is 18.2 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (56.5).
  • Mooney, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 272.1 passing yards the Vikings give up per game makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Vikings' defense is 24th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Giants, Mooney caught seven passes for 69 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 13 times.
  • Mooney has 189 receiving yards on 17 catches (29 targets) with one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 63.0 yards per game.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

124

25.1%

69

929

4

10

17.2%

Cole Kmet

88

17.8%

56

564

0

12

20.7%

Allen Robinson II

62

12.6%

36

388

1

4

6.9%

Marquise Goodwin

37

7.5%

18

300

1

3

5.2%

