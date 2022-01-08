Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has taken 137 attempts for a team-leading 541 rushing yards (33.8 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
- He's also added 44 catches for 422 yards (26.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has received 137 of his team's 402 carries this season (34.1%).
- The Chiefs have called a pass in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Denver
- Williams' 9.8 rushing yards per game in his six career matchups against the Broncos are 44.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- In six games versus the Broncos Williams has not run for a touchdown.
- Conceding 109.8 rushing yards per game, the Broncos have the 13th-ranked run defense in the league.
- The Chiefs are up against the NFL's third-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (nine this season).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Bengals, Williams rushed for 88 yards on 14 carries (averaging 6.3 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.
- He added three receptions for 19 yards in the passing game.
- Williams has 155 yards on 30 carries (51.7 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three games.
- And he has tacked on six catches for 49 yards (16.3 per game).
Williams' Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrel Williams
137
34.1%
541
6
28
38.9%
3.9
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
119
29.6%
517
4
12
16.7%
4.3
Patrick Mahomes II
57
14.2%
327
2
13
18.1%
5.7
Derrick Gore
44
10.9%
226
2
8
11.1%
5.1
