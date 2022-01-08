There will be player prop bet markets available for Darrel Williams ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 4:30 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Williams and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) take the field against the Denver Broncos (7-9) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has taken 137 attempts for a team-leading 541 rushing yards (33.8 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns.

He's also added 44 catches for 422 yards (26.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has received 137 of his team's 402 carries this season (34.1%).

The Chiefs have called a pass in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Denver

Williams' 9.8 rushing yards per game in his six career matchups against the Broncos are 44.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

In six games versus the Broncos Williams has not run for a touchdown.

Conceding 109.8 rushing yards per game, the Broncos have the 13th-ranked run defense in the league.

The Chiefs are up against the NFL's third-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (nine this season).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bengals, Williams rushed for 88 yards on 14 carries (averaging 6.3 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.

He added three receptions for 19 yards in the passing game.

Williams has 155 yards on 30 carries (51.7 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three games.

And he has tacked on six catches for 49 yards (16.3 per game).

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrel Williams 137 34.1% 541 6 28 38.9% 3.9 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 119 29.6% 517 4 12 16.7% 4.3 Patrick Mahomes II 57 14.2% 327 2 13 18.1% 5.7 Derrick Gore 44 10.9% 226 2 8 11.1% 5.1

