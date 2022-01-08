Skip to main content
Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver

There will be player prop bet markets available for Darrel Williams ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 4:30 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Williams and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) take the field against the Denver Broncos (7-9) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has taken 137 attempts for a team-leading 541 rushing yards (33.8 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
  • He's also added 44 catches for 422 yards (26.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 137 of his team's 402 carries this season (34.1%).
  • The Chiefs have called a pass in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Denver

  • Williams' 9.8 rushing yards per game in his six career matchups against the Broncos are 44.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • In six games versus the Broncos Williams has not run for a touchdown.
  • Conceding 109.8 rushing yards per game, the Broncos have the 13th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • The Chiefs are up against the NFL's third-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (nine this season).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Bengals, Williams rushed for 88 yards on 14 carries (averaging 6.3 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • He added three receptions for 19 yards in the passing game.
  • Williams has 155 yards on 30 carries (51.7 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three games.
  • And he has tacked on six catches for 49 yards (16.3 per game).

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrel Williams

137

34.1%

541

6

28

38.9%

3.9

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

119

29.6%

517

4

12

16.7%

4.3

Patrick Mahomes II

57

14.2%

327

2

13

18.1%

5.7

Derrick Gore

44

10.9%

226

2

8

11.1%

5.1

