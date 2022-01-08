Darrell Henderson will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC West rivals square off in Week 18 when Henderson's Los Angeles Rams (12-4) play the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Henderson has 688 rushing yards (43.0 per game) on 149 carries with five touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 29 catches for 176 yards (11.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 393 times this season, and he's handled 149 of those attempts (37.9%).

The Rams have run 59.4% passing plays and 40.6% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Henderson has averaged 36.8 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the 49ers, 2.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Henderson, in five matchups against the 49ers, has not run for a TD.

In terms of defending against the run, the 49ers are ninth in the NFL, allowing 106.0 yards per game.

The Rams are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (17 this season).

Recent Performances

Henderson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Ravens.

In his last three games, Henderson has racked up seven carries for 40 yards (13.3 per game).

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrell Henderson 149 37.9% 688 5 24 31.6% 4.6 Sony Michel 187 47.6% 802 4 41 53.9% 4.3 Robert Woods 8 2.0% 46 1 2 2.6% 5.8 Matthew Stafford 32 8.1% 43 0 7 9.2% 1.3

