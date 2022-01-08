Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Darrell Henderson will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC West rivals square off in Week 18 when Henderson's Los Angeles Rams (12-4) play the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Henderson has 688 rushing yards (43.0 per game) on 149 carries with five touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 29 catches for 176 yards (11.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 393 times this season, and he's handled 149 of those attempts (37.9%).
  • The Rams have run 59.4% passing plays and 40.6% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henderson's matchup with the 49ers.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Henderson has averaged 36.8 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the 49ers, 2.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Henderson, in five matchups against the 49ers, has not run for a TD.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the 49ers are ninth in the NFL, allowing 106.0 yards per game.
  • The Rams are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (17 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Henderson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Ravens.
  • In his last three games, Henderson has racked up seven carries for 40 yards (13.3 per game).

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrell Henderson

149

37.9%

688

5

24

31.6%

4.6

Sony Michel

187

47.6%

802

4

41

53.9%

4.3

Robert Woods

8

2.0%

46

1

2

2.6%

5.8

Matthew Stafford

32

8.1%

43

0

7

9.2%

1.3

Powered By Data Skrive