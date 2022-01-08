Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Henderson has 688 rushing yards (43.0 per game) on 149 carries with five touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 29 catches for 176 yards (11.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
- His team has run the ball 393 times this season, and he's handled 149 of those attempts (37.9%).
- The Rams have run 59.4% passing plays and 40.6% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henderson's matchup with the 49ers.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Henderson has averaged 36.8 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the 49ers, 2.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Henderson, in five matchups against the 49ers, has not run for a TD.
- In terms of defending against the run, the 49ers are ninth in the NFL, allowing 106.0 yards per game.
- The Rams are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (17 this season).
Recent Performances
- Henderson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Ravens.
- In his last three games, Henderson has racked up seven carries for 40 yards (13.3 per game).
Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrell Henderson
149
37.9%
688
5
24
31.6%
4.6
Sony Michel
187
47.6%
802
4
41
53.9%
4.3
Robert Woods
8
2.0%
46
1
2
2.6%
5.8
Matthew Stafford
32
8.1%
43
0
7
9.2%
1.3
Powered By Data Skrive