Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

There will be player prop bets available for Darren Waller before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC West rivals square off in Week 18 when Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) meet the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Waller's 84 targets have resulted in 53 receptions for 643 yards (40.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 14.2% of the 591 passes thrown by his team have gone Waller's way.
  • Waller has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 15.9% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have thrown the ball in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Chargers, Waller has averaged 59.8 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 1.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Waller has caught a touchdown pass versus the Chargers three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Note: Waller's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
  • The Chargers have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 237.6 yards per game through the air.
  • With 25 passing TDs conceded this year, the Chargers defense is ranked 18th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Waller did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Colts.
  • Waller has contributed with 0 yards on zero grabs over his last three outings. He was targeted times and put up 0.0 receiving yards per game.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darren Waller

84

14.2%

53

643

2

11

15.9%

Hunter Renfrow

123

20.8%

99

1025

7

21

30.4%

Zay Jones

62

10.5%

42

519

1

3

4.3%

Bryan Edwards

54

9.1%

30

508

3

7

10.1%

