There will be player prop bets available for Darren Waller before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC West rivals square off in Week 18 when Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) meet the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waller's 84 targets have resulted in 53 receptions for 643 yards (40.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

So far this season, 14.2% of the 591 passes thrown by his team have gone Waller's way.

Waller has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 15.9% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have thrown the ball in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Chargers, Waller has averaged 59.8 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 1.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Waller has caught a touchdown pass versus the Chargers three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Waller's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.

The Chargers have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 237.6 yards per game through the air.

With 25 passing TDs conceded this year, the Chargers defense is ranked 18th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Waller did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Colts.

Waller has contributed with 0 yards on zero grabs over his last three outings.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darren Waller 84 14.2% 53 643 2 11 15.9% Hunter Renfrow 123 20.8% 99 1025 7 21 30.4% Zay Jones 62 10.5% 42 519 1 3 4.3% Bryan Edwards 54 9.1% 30 508 3 7 10.1%

