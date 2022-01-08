Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit
Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds
Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Adams has grabbed 117 balls, with a team-best 1,498 receiving yards plus 11 touchdowns. He has been targeted 162 times, and is averaging 93.6 yards per game.
- So far this season, 29.0% of the 558 passes thrown by his team have gone Adams' way.
- Adams (27 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 24.8% of his team's 109 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers have thrown the ball in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Detroit
- In his 11 matchups against the Lions, Adams' 55.6 receiving yards average is 0.1 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (55.5).
- Adams has caught a touchdown pass against the Lions five times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- Note: Adams' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
- The 255.6 passing yards the Lions give up per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Lions have given up 28 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Vikings, Adams was targeted 14 times and racked up 11 catches for 136 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Adams has caught 27 passes on 34 targets for 294 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 98.0 yards during his last three games.
Adams' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
162
29.0%
117
1498
11
27
24.8%
Allen Lazard
54
9.7%
35
438
6
12
11.0%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
54
9.7%
26
430
3
8
7.3%
Aaron Jones
65
11.6%
52
391
6
15
13.8%
