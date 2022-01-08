Davante Adams has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Adams and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Adams has grabbed 117 balls, with a team-best 1,498 receiving yards plus 11 touchdowns. He has been targeted 162 times, and is averaging 93.6 yards per game.

So far this season, 29.0% of the 558 passes thrown by his team have gone Adams' way.

Adams (27 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 24.8% of his team's 109 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers have thrown the ball in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Detroit

In his 11 matchups against the Lions, Adams' 55.6 receiving yards average is 0.1 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (55.5).

Adams has caught a touchdown pass against the Lions five times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Note: Adams' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

The 255.6 passing yards the Lions give up per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Lions have given up 28 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Vikings, Adams was targeted 14 times and racked up 11 catches for 136 yards and scored one touchdown.

Adams has caught 27 passes on 34 targets for 294 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 98.0 yards during his last three games.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 162 29.0% 117 1498 11 27 24.8% Allen Lazard 54 9.7% 35 438 6 12 11.0% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 54 9.7% 26 430 3 8 7.3% Aaron Jones 65 11.6% 52 391 6 15 13.8%

