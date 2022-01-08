Skip to main content
Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit

Davante Adams has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Adams and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Adams has grabbed 117 balls, with a team-best 1,498 receiving yards plus 11 touchdowns. He has been targeted 162 times, and is averaging 93.6 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 29.0% of the 558 passes thrown by his team have gone Adams' way.
  • Adams (27 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 24.8% of his team's 109 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers have thrown the ball in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Detroit

  • In his 11 matchups against the Lions, Adams' 55.6 receiving yards average is 0.1 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (55.5).
  • Adams has caught a touchdown pass against the Lions five times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • Note: Adams' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
  • The 255.6 passing yards the Lions give up per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Lions have given up 28 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Vikings, Adams was targeted 14 times and racked up 11 catches for 136 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Adams has caught 27 passes on 34 targets for 294 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 98.0 yards during his last three games.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

162

29.0%

117

1498

11

27

24.8%

Allen Lazard

54

9.7%

35

438

6

12

11.0%

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

54

9.7%

26

430

3

8

7.3%

Aaron Jones

65

11.6%

52

391

6

15

13.8%

