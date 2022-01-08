David Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
David Johnson Prop Bet Odds
David Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Johnson has rushed for 200 yards on 62 carries (12.5 ypg).
- He also has 217 receiving yards (13.6 per game) on 29 catches, with one TD.
- He has received 62 of his team's 399 carries this season (15.5%).
- The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.2% of the time while running the ball 43.8% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Titans.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- In his three career matchups against them, Johnson has averaged 53 rushing yards against the Titans, 35.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Johnson, in three matchups versus the Titans, has run for a TD twice, but has yet to total more than one in a single contest.
- Note: Johnson's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
- Johnson will go up against a Titans squad that allows 85.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.
- The Titans have allowed 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Johnson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the 49ers.
- Johnson has 24 yards on six carries (8.0 ypg) during his last three games.
Johnson's Houston Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
David Johnson
62
15.5%
200
0
7
14.3%
3.2
Rex Burkhead
110
27.6%
403
3
14
28.6%
3.7
Royce Freeman
56
-
169
0
6
-
3.0
Tyrod Taylor
19
4.8%
151
3
4
8.2%
7.9
Powered By Data Skrive