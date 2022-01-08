Before David Johnson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. AFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Johnson's Houston Texans (4-12) play the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

David Johnson Prop Bet Odds

David Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Johnson has rushed for 200 yards on 62 carries (12.5 ypg).

He also has 217 receiving yards (13.6 per game) on 29 catches, with one TD.

He has received 62 of his team's 399 carries this season (15.5%).

The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.2% of the time while running the ball 43.8% of the time.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

In his three career matchups against them, Johnson has averaged 53 rushing yards against the Titans, 35.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Johnson, in three matchups versus the Titans, has run for a TD twice, but has yet to total more than one in a single contest.

Note: Johnson's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

Johnson will go up against a Titans squad that allows 85.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.

The Titans have allowed 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Johnson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the 49ers.

Johnson has 24 yards on six carries (8.0 ypg) during his last three games.

Johnson's Houston Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Johnson 62 15.5% 200 0 7 14.3% 3.2 Rex Burkhead 110 27.6% 403 3 14 28.6% 3.7 Royce Freeman 56 - 169 0 6 - 3.0 Tyrod Taylor 19 4.8% 151 3 4 8.2% 7.9

