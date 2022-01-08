Skip to main content
David Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee

Before David Johnson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. AFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Johnson's Houston Texans (4-12) play the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

David Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Johnson has rushed for 200 yards on 62 carries (12.5 ypg).
  • He also has 217 receiving yards (13.6 per game) on 29 catches, with one TD.
  • He has received 62 of his team's 399 carries this season (15.5%).
  • The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.2% of the time while running the ball 43.8% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Titans.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • In his three career matchups against them, Johnson has averaged 53 rushing yards against the Titans, 35.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Johnson, in three matchups versus the Titans, has run for a TD twice, but has yet to total more than one in a single contest.
  • Note: Johnson's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
  • Johnson will go up against a Titans squad that allows 85.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.
  • The Titans have allowed 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Johnson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the 49ers.
  • Johnson has 24 yards on six carries (8.0 ypg) during his last three games.

Johnson's Houston Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

David Johnson

62

15.5%

200

0

7

14.3%

3.2

Rex Burkhead

110

27.6%

403

3

14

28.6%

3.7

Royce Freeman

56

-

169

0

6

-

3.0

Tyrod Taylor

19

4.8%

151

3

4

8.2%

7.9

