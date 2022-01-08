David Montgomery Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds
David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chicago's top rusher, Montgomery, has carried the ball 205 times for 777 yards (48.6 per game), with seven touchdowns.
- He has tacked on 40 catches for 294 yards (18.4 per game).
- His team has rushed the ball 450 times this season, and he's carried 205 of those attempts (45.6%).
- The Bears have run 52.3% passing plays and 47.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Montgomery's matchup with the Vikings.
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Over his five career matchups against them, Montgomery has averaged 74.4 rushing yards against the Vikings, 1.9 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Montgomery, in five matchups against the Vikings, has run for a TD twice (including multiple scores in one game).
- The Vikings have the NFL's 27th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 133.3 yards per game.
- Montgomery and the Bears will face off against the NFL's 19th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (15).
Recent Performances
- Montgomery put together a 64-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Giants, carrying the ball 22 times while scoring two touchdowns.
- Montgomery added two catches for 17 yards.
- Montgomery has run for 169 yards on 61 carries (56.3 yards per game) with three touchdowns over his last three outings.
- He's also caught 14 passes for 101 yards.
Montgomery's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
David Montgomery
205
45.6%
777
7
42
51.9%
3.8
Khalil Herbert
99
22.0%
422
2
8
9.9%
4.3
Justin Fields
72
16.0%
420
2
9
11.1%
5.8
Damien Williams
40
8.9%
164
2
8
9.9%
4.1
Powered By Data Skrive