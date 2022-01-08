Skip to main content
David Montgomery Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota

Bookmakers have listed player props for David Montgomery ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North opponents square off in Week 18 when Montgomery's Chicago Bears (6-10) hit the field against the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chicago's top rusher, Montgomery, has carried the ball 205 times for 777 yards (48.6 per game), with seven touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on 40 catches for 294 yards (18.4 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 450 times this season, and he's carried 205 of those attempts (45.6%).
  • The Bears have run 52.3% passing plays and 47.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Over his five career matchups against them, Montgomery has averaged 74.4 rushing yards against the Vikings, 1.9 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Montgomery, in five matchups against the Vikings, has run for a TD twice (including multiple scores in one game).
  • The Vikings have the NFL's 27th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 133.3 yards per game.
  • Montgomery and the Bears will face off against the NFL's 19th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (15).

Recent Performances

  • Montgomery put together a 64-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Giants, carrying the ball 22 times while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Montgomery added two catches for 17 yards.
  • Montgomery has run for 169 yards on 61 carries (56.3 yards per game) with three touchdowns over his last three outings.
  • He's also caught 14 passes for 101 yards.

Montgomery's Chicago Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

David Montgomery

205

45.6%

777

7

42

51.9%

3.8

Khalil Herbert

99

22.0%

422

2

8

9.9%

4.3

Justin Fields

72

16.0%

420

2

9

11.1%

5.8

Damien Williams

40

8.9%

164

2

8

9.9%

4.1

