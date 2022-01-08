Bookmakers have listed player props for David Montgomery ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North opponents square off in Week 18 when Montgomery's Chicago Bears (6-10) hit the field against the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds

David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chicago's top rusher, Montgomery, has carried the ball 205 times for 777 yards (48.6 per game), with seven touchdowns.

He has tacked on 40 catches for 294 yards (18.4 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 450 times this season, and he's carried 205 of those attempts (45.6%).

The Bears have run 52.3% passing plays and 47.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Montgomery's matchup with the Vikings.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Over his five career matchups against them, Montgomery has averaged 74.4 rushing yards against the Vikings, 1.9 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Montgomery, in five matchups against the Vikings, has run for a TD twice (including multiple scores in one game).

The Vikings have the NFL's 27th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 133.3 yards per game.

Montgomery and the Bears will face off against the NFL's 19th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (15).

Recent Performances

Montgomery put together a 64-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Giants, carrying the ball 22 times while scoring two touchdowns.

Montgomery added two catches for 17 yards.

Montgomery has run for 169 yards on 61 carries (56.3 yards per game) with three touchdowns over his last three outings.

He's also caught 14 passes for 101 yards.

Montgomery's Chicago Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Montgomery 205 45.6% 777 7 42 51.9% 3.8 Khalil Herbert 99 22.0% 422 2 8 9.9% 4.3 Justin Fields 72 16.0% 420 2 9 11.1% 5.8 Damien Williams 40 8.9% 164 2 8 9.9% 4.1

Powered By Data Skrive