There will be player prop bets available for David Njoku ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. AFC North opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Njoku and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) meet the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

David Njoku Prop Bet Odds

David Njoku Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Njoku has reeled in 34 passes (51 targets) for 464 yards (29.0 per game) and has four touchdowns this year.

Njoku has been the target of 10.3% (51 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Njoku has been on the receiving end of 15.1% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

The Browns have thrown the ball in 52.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Against the Bengals, Njoku has averaged 29.5 receiving yards per game over his eight career matchups, 5.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Njoku has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bengals four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 270.1 yards per game through the air.

The Bengals' defense is 15th in the league, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Njoku put together a 28-yard performance against the Steelers last week on four catches while being targeted four times and scoring one touchdown.

Njoku has accumulated seven catches for 57 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 11 times and averages 19.0 receiving yards.

Njoku's Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % David Njoku 51 10.3% 34 464 4 8 15.1% Donovan Peoples-Jones 54 10.9% 31 559 3 2 3.8% Jarvis Landry 79 15.9% 46 495 1 9 17.0% Austin Hooper 61 12.3% 38 345 3 11 20.8%

