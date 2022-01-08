Skip to main content
Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee

There will be player prop bet markets available for Davis Mills before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Mills' Houston Texans (4-12) and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC South rivals at NRG Stadium.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mills has thrown for 2,363 yards (147.7 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 66.5% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 14 times for 32 yards, averaging 2.0 yards per game.
  • The Texans have thrown the ball in 56.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Mills has attempted 26 of his 361 passes in the red zone, accounting for 26.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Mills threw for zero passing yards in one matchup against the Titans, 220.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mills did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Titans.
  • The Titans have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 261.5 yards per game through the air.
  • The Titans have allowed 21 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Mills completed 65.6% of his passes for 163 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
  • Mills has thrown for 626 yards (208.7 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 68.5% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three appearances.

Mills' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

130

25.3%

87

1011

6

10

20.4%

Nico Collins

53

10.3%

30

379

1

6

12.2%

Chris Conley

37

7.2%

22

323

2

1

2.0%

