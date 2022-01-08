Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee
Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds
Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mills has thrown for 2,363 yards (147.7 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 66.5% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball 14 times for 32 yards, averaging 2.0 yards per game.
- The Texans have thrown the ball in 56.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
- Mills has attempted 26 of his 361 passes in the red zone, accounting for 26.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Mills threw for zero passing yards in one matchup against the Titans, 220.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mills did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Titans.
- The Titans have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 261.5 yards per game through the air.
- The Titans have allowed 21 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Mills completed 65.6% of his passes for 163 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
- Mills has thrown for 626 yards (208.7 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 68.5% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three appearances.
Mills' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
130
25.3%
87
1011
6
10
20.4%
Nico Collins
53
10.3%
30
379
1
6
12.2%
Chris Conley
37
7.2%
22
323
2
1
2.0%
