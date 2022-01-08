There will be player prop bet markets available for Davis Mills before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Mills' Houston Texans (4-12) and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC South rivals at NRG Stadium.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mills has thrown for 2,363 yards (147.7 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 66.5% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 14 times for 32 yards, averaging 2.0 yards per game.

The Texans have thrown the ball in 56.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Mills has attempted 26 of his 361 passes in the red zone, accounting for 26.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Mills threw for zero passing yards in one matchup against the Titans, 220.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mills did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Titans.

The Titans have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 261.5 yards per game through the air.

The Titans have allowed 21 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Mills completed 65.6% of his passes for 163 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.

Mills has thrown for 626 yards (208.7 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 68.5% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three appearances.

Mills' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 130 25.3% 87 1011 6 10 20.4% Nico Collins 53 10.3% 30 379 1 6 12.2% Chris Conley 37 7.2% 22 323 2 1 2.0%

