Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York

Dawson Knox has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Knox and the Buffalo Bills (10-6) square off against the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Knox has collected 538 receiving yards (33.6 per game) and nine touchdowns, reeling in 46 passes on 66 targets this year.
  • So far this season, 10.8% of the 609 passes thrown by his team have gone Knox's way.
  • Knox has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 14.7% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Knox's matchup with the Jets.

Matchup vs. New York

  • Knox is averaging 11 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Jets, 29.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (40.5).
  • Knox has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets.
  • The Jets are giving up 276.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jets have given up 26 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Knox did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Falcons.
  • Over his last three outings, Knox has put up 16.3 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in six passes on 10 targets.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dawson Knox

66

10.8%

46

538

9

17

14.7%

Stefon Diggs

150

24.6%

94

1144

9

32

27.6%

Cole Beasley

107

17.6%

78

662

1

13

11.2%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

11.8%

42

626

4

10

8.6%

Powered By Data Skrive