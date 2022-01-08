Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Knox has collected 538 receiving yards (33.6 per game) and nine touchdowns, reeling in 46 passes on 66 targets this year.
- So far this season, 10.8% of the 609 passes thrown by his team have gone Knox's way.
- Knox has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 14.7% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New York
- Knox is averaging 11 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Jets, 29.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (40.5).
- Knox has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets.
- The Jets are giving up 276.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jets have given up 26 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Knox did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Falcons.
- Over his last three outings, Knox has put up 16.3 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in six passes on 10 targets.
Knox's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dawson Knox
66
10.8%
46
538
9
17
14.7%
Stefon Diggs
150
24.6%
94
1144
9
32
27.6%
Cole Beasley
107
17.6%
78
662
1
13
11.2%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.8%
42
626
4
10
8.6%
