Dawson Knox has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Knox and the Buffalo Bills (10-6) square off against the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Knox has collected 538 receiving yards (33.6 per game) and nine touchdowns, reeling in 46 passes on 66 targets this year.

So far this season, 10.8% of the 609 passes thrown by his team have gone Knox's way.

Knox has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 14.7% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New York

Knox is averaging 11 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Jets, 29.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (40.5).

Knox has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets.

The Jets are giving up 276.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

The Jets have given up 26 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Knox did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Falcons.

Over his last three outings, Knox has put up 16.3 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in six passes on 10 targets.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dawson Knox 66 10.8% 46 538 9 17 14.7% Stefon Diggs 150 24.6% 94 1144 9 32 27.6% Cole Beasley 107 17.6% 78 662 1 13 11.2% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.8% 42 626 4 10 8.6%

