DeAndre Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Odds
DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Carter has 24 receptions (on 43 targets) for 296 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 18.5 yards per game.
- So far this season, 8.1% of the 532 passes thrown by his team have gone Carter's way.
- With two targets in the red zone this season, Carter has been on the receiving end of 3.9% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carter's matchup with the Giants.
Matchup vs. New York
- Carter has averaged 5.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Giants, 19.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Carter, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 245.3 yards per game the Giants are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
- With 27 passing TDs conceded this year, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Carter did not record a catch in last week's game against the Eagles.
- During his last three games, Carter has 17 receiving yards on three receptions (five targets), averaging 5.7 yards per game.
Carter's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
DeAndre Carter
43
8.1%
24
296
3
2
3.9%
Terry McLaurin
124
23.3%
73
960
5
9
17.6%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.0%
43
397
2
3
5.9%
Adam Humphries
60
11.3%
40
380
0
4
7.8%
Powered By Data Skrive