DeAndre Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York

Sportsbooks have listed player prop bet markets for DeAndre Carter ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC East rivals hit the field in Week 18 when Carter and the Washington Football Team (6-10) meet the New York Giants (4-12) at MetLife Stadium.

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carter has 24 receptions (on 43 targets) for 296 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 18.5 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 8.1% of the 532 passes thrown by his team have gone Carter's way.
  • With two targets in the red zone this season, Carter has been on the receiving end of 3.9% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New York

  • Carter has averaged 5.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Giants, 19.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Carter, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 245.3 yards per game the Giants are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 27 passing TDs conceded this year, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Carter did not record a catch in last week's game against the Eagles.
  • During his last three games, Carter has 17 receiving yards on three receptions (five targets), averaging 5.7 yards per game.

Carter's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

DeAndre Carter

43

8.1%

24

296

3

2

3.9%

Terry McLaurin

124

23.3%

73

960

5

9

17.6%

J.D. McKissic

53

10.0%

43

397

2

3

5.9%

Adam Humphries

60

11.3%

40

380

0

4

7.8%

