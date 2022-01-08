Sportsbooks have listed player prop bet markets for DeAndre Carter ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC East rivals hit the field in Week 18 when Carter and the Washington Football Team (6-10) meet the New York Giants (4-12) at MetLife Stadium.

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Odds

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carter has 24 receptions (on 43 targets) for 296 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 18.5 yards per game.

So far this season, 8.1% of the 532 passes thrown by his team have gone Carter's way.

With two targets in the red zone this season, Carter has been on the receiving end of 3.9% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New York

Carter has averaged 5.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Giants, 19.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Carter, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 245.3 yards per game the Giants are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

With 27 passing TDs conceded this year, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Carter did not record a catch in last week's game against the Eagles.

During his last three games, Carter has 17 receiving yards on three receptions (five targets), averaging 5.7 yards per game.

Carter's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % DeAndre Carter 43 8.1% 24 296 3 2 3.9% Terry McLaurin 124 23.3% 73 960 5 9 17.6% J.D. McKissic 53 10.0% 43 397 2 3 5.9% Adam Humphries 60 11.3% 40 380 0 4 7.8%

