Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Samuel has 73 receptions (on 115 targets) for a team-high 1,310 receiving yards (81.9 per game) and six touchdowns.
- Samuel has been the target of 23.9% (115 total) of his team's 481 passing attempts this season.
- Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 13.6% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have called a pass in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Samuel's matchup with the Rams.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In his five matchups against the Rams, Samuel's 69 receiving yards average is 2.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (66.5).
- Samuel, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The 258.5 passing yards the Rams give up per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Rams' defense is second in the league, giving up 0.9 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Texans, Samuel was targeted six times, picking up 63 yards on three receptions (averaging 21 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.
- Samuel has reeled in 16 passes (22 targets) for 282 yards (94.0 per game) and has one touchdown over his last three games.
Samuel's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
115
23.9%
73
1310
6
8
13.6%
George Kittle
87
18.1%
66
900
6
8
13.6%
Brandon Aiyuk
77
16.0%
50
719
5
10
16.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.9%
30
296
1
5
8.5%
Powered By Data Skrive