Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

There will be player props available for Deebo Samuel before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) are set for an NFC West matchup in Week 18 with the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Samuel has 73 receptions (on 115 targets) for a team-high 1,310 receiving yards (81.9 per game) and six touchdowns.
  • Samuel has been the target of 23.9% (115 total) of his team's 481 passing attempts this season.
  • Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 13.6% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have called a pass in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Samuel's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his five matchups against the Rams, Samuel's 69 receiving yards average is 2.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (66.5).
  • Samuel, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The 258.5 passing yards the Rams give up per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Rams' defense is second in the league, giving up 0.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Texans, Samuel was targeted six times, picking up 63 yards on three receptions (averaging 21 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Samuel has reeled in 16 passes (22 targets) for 282 yards (94.0 per game) and has one touchdown over his last three games.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

115

23.9%

73

1310

6

8

13.6%

George Kittle

87

18.1%

66

900

6

8

13.6%

Brandon Aiyuk

77

16.0%

50

719

5

10

16.9%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.9%

30

296

1

5

8.5%

Powered By Data Skrive