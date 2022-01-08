There will be player props available for Deebo Samuel before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) are set for an NFC West matchup in Week 18 with the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Samuel has 73 receptions (on 115 targets) for a team-high 1,310 receiving yards (81.9 per game) and six touchdowns.

Samuel has been the target of 23.9% (115 total) of his team's 481 passing attempts this season.

Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 13.6% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have called a pass in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Samuel's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his five matchups against the Rams, Samuel's 69 receiving yards average is 2.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (66.5).

Samuel, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The 258.5 passing yards the Rams give up per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Rams' defense is second in the league, giving up 0.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Texans, Samuel was targeted six times, picking up 63 yards on three receptions (averaging 21 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.

Samuel has reeled in 16 passes (22 targets) for 282 yards (94.0 per game) and has one touchdown over his last three games.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 115 23.9% 73 1310 6 8 13.6% George Kittle 87 18.1% 66 900 6 8 13.6% Brandon Aiyuk 77 16.0% 50 719 5 10 16.9% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.9% 30 296 1 5 8.5%

Powered By Data Skrive