There will be player props available for Derek Carr ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 with the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carr leads Las Vegas with 4,618 passing yards (288.6 ypg) on 408-of-590 with 21 touchdowns against 14 interceptions this season.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 109 rushing yards (6.8 ypg) on 39 carries.

The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.9% of the time while running the ball 39.1% of the time.

Carr has attempted 69 of his 590 passes in the red zone, accounting for 51.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carr's matchup with the Chargers.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Carr averaged 205.3 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Chargers, 74.2 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Carr had a touchdown pass in seven of those contests against the Chargers, while throwing multiple touchdown passes against them two times.

Note: Carr's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.

The 237.6 passing yards the Chargers yield per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Chargers have surrendered 25 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 18th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Colts, Carr went 24-for-31 (77.4 percent) for 255 yards, while throwing one touchdown and two interceptions.

Carr has racked up 692 passing yards (230.7 per game) and has a 73.4% completion percentage (69-for-94) over his last three appearances, tossing three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 123 20.8% 99 1025 7 21 30.4% Darren Waller 84 14.2% 53 643 2 11 15.9% Zay Jones 62 10.5% 42 519 1 3 4.3%

Powered By Data Skrive