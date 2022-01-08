Skip to main content
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

There will be player props available for Derek Carr ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 with the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carr leads Las Vegas with 4,618 passing yards (288.6 ypg) on 408-of-590 with 21 touchdowns against 14 interceptions this season.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 109 rushing yards (6.8 ypg) on 39 carries.
  • The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.9% of the time while running the ball 39.1% of the time.
  • Carr has attempted 69 of his 590 passes in the red zone, accounting for 51.1% of his team's red zone plays.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carr's matchup with the Chargers.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Carr averaged 205.3 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Chargers, 74.2 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Carr had a touchdown pass in seven of those contests against the Chargers, while throwing multiple touchdown passes against them two times.
  • Note: Carr's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
  • The 237.6 passing yards the Chargers yield per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Chargers have surrendered 25 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 18th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Colts, Carr went 24-for-31 (77.4 percent) for 255 yards, while throwing one touchdown and two interceptions.
  • Carr has racked up 692 passing yards (230.7 per game) and has a 73.4% completion percentage (69-for-94) over his last three appearances, tossing three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

123

20.8%

99

1025

7

21

30.4%

Darren Waller

84

14.2%

53

643

2

11

15.9%

Zay Jones

62

10.5%

42

519

1

3

4.3%

