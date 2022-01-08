Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles
Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds
Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Carr leads Las Vegas with 4,618 passing yards (288.6 ypg) on 408-of-590 with 21 touchdowns against 14 interceptions this season.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 109 rushing yards (6.8 ypg) on 39 carries.
- The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.9% of the time while running the ball 39.1% of the time.
- Carr has attempted 69 of his 590 passes in the red zone, accounting for 51.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Carr averaged 205.3 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Chargers, 74.2 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Carr had a touchdown pass in seven of those contests against the Chargers, while throwing multiple touchdown passes against them two times.
- Note: Carr's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
- The 237.6 passing yards the Chargers yield per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Chargers have surrendered 25 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 18th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Colts, Carr went 24-for-31 (77.4 percent) for 255 yards, while throwing one touchdown and two interceptions.
- Carr has racked up 692 passing yards (230.7 per game) and has a 73.4% completion percentage (69-for-94) over his last three appearances, tossing three touchdowns and four interceptions.
Carr's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
123
20.8%
99
1025
7
21
30.4%
Darren Waller
84
14.2%
53
643
2
11
15.9%
Zay Jones
62
10.5%
42
519
1
3
4.3%
