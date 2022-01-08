Devin Singletary has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Singletary's Buffalo Bills (10-6) and the New York Jets (4-12) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC East rivals at Highmark Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Singletary's team-high 782 rushing yards (48.9 per game) have come on 169 carries, with six touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 38 catches for 204 yards (12.8 per game).

He has handled 169, or 39.5%, of his team's 428 rushing attempts this season.

The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Singletary's matchup with the Jets.

Matchup vs. New York

Against the Jets, Singletary's 34.4 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups are 31.1 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Singletary has had a rushing touchdown in one game versus the Jets, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Allowing 136.3 rushing yards per game, the Jets have the 29th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This year the Jets are ranked 32nd in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (27).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Falcons, Singletary rushed for 110 yards on 23 carries (averaging 4.8 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Singletary has piled up 57 carries for 235 yards (78.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

He's also averaged 16.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing six passes for 49 yards.

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devin Singletary 169 39.5% 782 6 32 33.7% 4.6 Josh Allen 117 27.3% 700 6 28 29.5% 6.0 Zack Moss 91 21.3% 337 4 25 26.3% 3.7 Matt Breida 26 6.1% 125 1 3 3.2% 4.8

Powered By Data Skrive