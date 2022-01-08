Skip to main content
Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York

Devin Singletary has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Singletary's Buffalo Bills (10-6) and the New York Jets (4-12) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC East rivals at Highmark Stadium.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Singletary's team-high 782 rushing yards (48.9 per game) have come on 169 carries, with six touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 38 catches for 204 yards (12.8 per game).
  • He has handled 169, or 39.5%, of his team's 428 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New York

  • Against the Jets, Singletary's 34.4 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups are 31.1 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Singletary has had a rushing touchdown in one game versus the Jets, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Allowing 136.3 rushing yards per game, the Jets have the 29th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This year the Jets are ranked 32nd in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (27).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Falcons, Singletary rushed for 110 yards on 23 carries (averaging 4.8 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Over his last three games, Singletary has piled up 57 carries for 235 yards (78.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • He's also averaged 16.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing six passes for 49 yards.

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devin Singletary

169

39.5%

782

6

32

33.7%

4.6

Josh Allen

117

27.3%

700

6

28

29.5%

6.0

Zack Moss

91

21.3%

337

4

25

26.3%

3.7

Matt Breida

26

6.1%

125

1

3

3.2%

4.8

