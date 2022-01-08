Before placing any bets on Devonta Freeman's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Freeman and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freeman has 555 rushing yards on 128 carries (34.7 yards per game), with five touchdowns.

He's also caught 32 passes for 184 yards (11.5 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 128, or 26.6%, of his team's 481 rushing attempts this season.

The Ravens have called a pass in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Freeman's 42 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Steelers are 9.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Freeman, in two matchups versus the Steelers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

Note: Freeman's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.

The Steelers allow 139.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 31st-ranked rush defense.

This year the Steelers are ranked 21st in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (16).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Rams, Freeman racked up 76 yards on 14 carries (averaging 5.4 yards per attempt).

Over his last three games, Freeman has rushed for 115 yards (38.3 per game) on 26 carries with one touchdown.

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devonta Freeman 128 26.6% 555 5 14 22.2% 4.3 Lamar Jackson 133 27.7% 767 2 16 25.4% 5.8 Latavius Murray 103 21.4% 351 5 20 31.7% 3.4 Tyler Huntley 35 7.3% 222 2 3 4.8% 6.3

