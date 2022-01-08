Skip to main content
Devonta Freeman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

Before placing any bets on Devonta Freeman's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Freeman and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freeman has 555 rushing yards on 128 carries (34.7 yards per game), with five touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 32 passes for 184 yards (11.5 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 128, or 26.6%, of his team's 481 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Ravens have called a pass in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Freeman's 42 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Steelers are 9.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Freeman, in two matchups versus the Steelers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Note: Freeman's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
  • The Steelers allow 139.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 31st-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Steelers are ranked 21st in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (16).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Rams, Freeman racked up 76 yards on 14 carries (averaging 5.4 yards per attempt).
  • Over his last three games, Freeman has rushed for 115 yards (38.3 per game) on 26 carries with one touchdown.

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devonta Freeman

128

26.6%

555

5

14

22.2%

4.3

Lamar Jackson

133

27.7%

767

2

16

25.4%

5.8

Latavius Murray

103

21.4%

351

5

20

31.7%

3.4

Tyler Huntley

35

7.3%

222

2

3

4.8%

6.3

