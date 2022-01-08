Devonta Freeman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Freeman has 555 rushing yards on 128 carries (34.7 yards per game), with five touchdowns.
- He's also caught 32 passes for 184 yards (11.5 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 128, or 26.6%, of his team's 481 rushing attempts this season.
- The Ravens have called a pass in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freeman's matchup with the Steelers.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Freeman's 42 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Steelers are 9.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Freeman, in two matchups versus the Steelers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Note: Freeman's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
- The Steelers allow 139.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 31st-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Steelers are ranked 21st in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (16).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Rams, Freeman racked up 76 yards on 14 carries (averaging 5.4 yards per attempt).
- Over his last three games, Freeman has rushed for 115 yards (38.3 per game) on 26 carries with one touchdown.
Freeman's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devonta Freeman
128
26.6%
555
5
14
22.2%
4.3
Lamar Jackson
133
27.7%
767
2
16
25.4%
5.8
Latavius Murray
103
21.4%
351
5
20
31.7%
3.4
Tyler Huntley
35
7.3%
222
2
3
4.8%
6.3
Powered By Data Skrive