Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Smith has 61 catches on 100 targets, with a team-high 875 receiving yards (54.7 per game) and five touchdowns.
- Smith has been the target of 21.7% (100 total) of his team's 460 passing attempts this season.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 13.8% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have run 47.1% passing plays and 52.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Smith put up 28 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Cowboys, 28.0 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Smith did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Cowboys.
- This week Smith will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (259.9 yards allowed per game).
- With 22 passing TDs allowed this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked seventh in the league.
Recent Performances
- Smith put together a 54-yard performance against the Football Team last week on three catches (18 yards per reception) while being targeted six times.
- Smith's stat line over his last three outings shows 11 catches for 174 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 58.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 18 times.
Smith's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
100
21.7%
61
875
5
8
13.8%
Dallas Goedert
76
16.5%
56
830
4
6
10.3%
Quez Watkins
55
12.0%
38
563
0
7
12.1%
Jalen Reagor
54
11.7%
31
280
2
5
8.6%
