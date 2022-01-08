In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Devonta Smith for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East opponents meet in Week 18 when Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Smith has 61 catches on 100 targets, with a team-high 875 receiving yards (54.7 per game) and five touchdowns.

Smith has been the target of 21.7% (100 total) of his team's 460 passing attempts this season.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 13.8% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have run 47.1% passing plays and 52.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Smith's matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Smith put up 28 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Cowboys, 28.0 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Smith did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Cowboys.

This week Smith will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (259.9 yards allowed per game).

With 22 passing TDs allowed this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

Smith put together a 54-yard performance against the Football Team last week on three catches (18 yards per reception) while being targeted six times.

Smith's stat line over his last three outings shows 11 catches for 174 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 58.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 18 times.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 100 21.7% 61 875 5 8 13.8% Dallas Goedert 76 16.5% 56 830 4 6 10.3% Quez Watkins 55 12.0% 38 563 0 7 12.1% Jalen Reagor 54 11.7% 31 280 2 5 8.6%

Powered By Data Skrive