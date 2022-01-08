Skip to main content
Devontae Booker Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington

Sportsbooks have listed player prop betting options for Devontae Booker ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Booker and the New York Giants (4-12) ready for an NFC East matchup in Week 18 with the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Booker has racked up a team-best 579 rushing yards (36.2 per game) with two touchdowns.
  • He also averages 16.0 receiving yards per game, catching 38 passes for 256 yards and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 137, or 34.8%, of his team's 394 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Giants have run 58.8% passing plays and 41.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Washington

  • In his two career matchups against the Football Team, Booker averaged 28 rushing yards per game, 10.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two games versus the Football Team Booker has not run for a touchdown.
  • The Football Team allow 105.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense.
  • Booker and the Giants will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (14).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Bears, Booker ran for 46 yards on 18 carries.
  • Booker has 147 yards on 32 carries (49.0 ypg) in his last three games.

Booker's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devontae Booker

137

34.8%

579

2

15

33.3%

4.2

Saquon Barkley

151

38.3%

563

2

11

24.4%

3.7

Daniel Jones

62

15.7%

298

2

13

28.9%

4.8

Elijhaa Penny

24

6.1%

99

1

3

6.7%

4.1

