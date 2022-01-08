Sportsbooks have listed player prop betting options for Devontae Booker ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Booker and the New York Giants (4-12) ready for an NFC East matchup in Week 18 with the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Booker has racked up a team-best 579 rushing yards (36.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

He also averages 16.0 receiving yards per game, catching 38 passes for 256 yards and one touchdown.

He has handled 137, or 34.8%, of his team's 394 rushing attempts this season.

The Giants have run 58.8% passing plays and 41.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Booker's matchup with Washington.

Matchup vs. Washington

In his two career matchups against the Football Team, Booker averaged 28 rushing yards per game, 10.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two games versus the Football Team Booker has not run for a touchdown.

The Football Team allow 105.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense.

Booker and the Giants will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (14).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bears, Booker ran for 46 yards on 18 carries.

Booker has 147 yards on 32 carries (49.0 ypg) in his last three games.

Booker's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devontae Booker 137 34.8% 579 2 15 33.3% 4.2 Saquon Barkley 151 38.3% 563 2 11 24.4% 3.7 Daniel Jones 62 15.7% 298 2 13 28.9% 4.8 Elijhaa Penny 24 6.1% 99 1 3 6.7% 4.1

Powered By Data Skrive