Before Diontae Johnson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. AFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) take the field against the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Johnson has 100 receptions (on 159 targets) for a team-high 1,110 receiving yards (69.4 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Johnson has been the target of 159 of his team's 620 passing attempts this season, or 25.6% of the target share.

Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way 19 times in the red zone this season, 20.4% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Johnson's 47.6 receiving yards per game in his five matchups against the Ravens are 22.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In five matchups with the Ravens, Johnson has had a TD catch once (including multiple scores in that game).

The Ravens are conceding 296.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's worst pass defense.

The Ravens have allowed 30 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Browns, Johnson caught eight passes for 31 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 15 times.

Over his last three outings, Johnson's 19 grabs have turned into 120 yards (40.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 29 times.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 159 25.6% 100 1110 8 19 20.4% Chase Claypool 98 15.8% 54 823 1 11 11.8% Pat Freiermuth 70 11.3% 54 444 7 18 19.4% Najee Harris 90 14.5% 70 440 3 14 15.1%

