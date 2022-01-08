Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Johnson has 100 receptions (on 159 targets) for a team-high 1,110 receiving yards (69.4 per game) and eight touchdowns.
- Johnson has been the target of 159 of his team's 620 passing attempts this season, or 25.6% of the target share.
- Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way 19 times in the red zone this season, 20.4% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Ravens.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Johnson's 47.6 receiving yards per game in his five matchups against the Ravens are 22.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In five matchups with the Ravens, Johnson has had a TD catch once (including multiple scores in that game).
- The Ravens are conceding 296.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's worst pass defense.
- The Ravens have allowed 30 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Browns, Johnson caught eight passes for 31 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 15 times.
- Over his last three outings, Johnson's 19 grabs have turned into 120 yards (40.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 29 times.
Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
159
25.6%
100
1110
8
19
20.4%
Chase Claypool
98
15.8%
54
823
1
11
11.8%
Pat Freiermuth
70
11.3%
54
444
7
18
19.4%
Najee Harris
90
14.5%
70
440
3
14
15.1%
Powered By Data Skrive