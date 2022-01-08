Skip to main content
Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Before Diontae Johnson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. AFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) take the field against the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Johnson has 100 receptions (on 159 targets) for a team-high 1,110 receiving yards (69.4 per game) and eight touchdowns.
  • Johnson has been the target of 159 of his team's 620 passing attempts this season, or 25.6% of the target share.
  • Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way 19 times in the red zone this season, 20.4% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Ravens.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Johnson's 47.6 receiving yards per game in his five matchups against the Ravens are 22.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In five matchups with the Ravens, Johnson has had a TD catch once (including multiple scores in that game).
  • The Ravens are conceding 296.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • The Ravens have allowed 30 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Browns, Johnson caught eight passes for 31 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 15 times.
  • Over his last three outings, Johnson's 19 grabs have turned into 120 yards (40.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 29 times.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

159

25.6%

100

1110

8

19

20.4%

Chase Claypool

98

15.8%

54

823

1

11

11.8%

Pat Freiermuth

70

11.3%

54

444

7

18

19.4%

Najee Harris

90

14.5%

70

440

3

14

15.1%

