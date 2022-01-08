Donovan Peoples-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds
Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Peoples-Jones' 559 receiving yards (34.9 per game) lead the Browns. He has 31 catches on 54 targets with three touchdowns.
- So far this season, 10.9% of the 496 passes thrown by his team have gone Peoples-Jones' way.
- Peoples-Jones has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 3.8% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
- The Browns have called a pass in 52.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Peoples-Jones' 47.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Bengals are 3.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Peoples-Jones, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The 270.1 yards per game the Bengals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- The Bengals have given up 24 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 15th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Steelers last week, Peoples-Jones was targeted five times and racked up 76 yards on three receptions.
- During his last three games, Peoples-Jones racked up eight catches on 19 targets and averaged 43.0 receiving yards.
Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Donovan Peoples-Jones
54
10.9%
31
559
3
2
3.8%
Jarvis Landry
79
15.9%
46
495
1
9
17.0%
David Njoku
51
10.3%
34
464
4
8
15.1%
Austin Hooper
61
12.3%
38
345
3
11
20.8%
