Donovan Peoples-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

There will be player prop bets available for Donovan Peoples-Jones before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. AFC North opponents play in Week 18 when Peoples-Jones and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) meet the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Peoples-Jones' 559 receiving yards (34.9 per game) lead the Browns. He has 31 catches on 54 targets with three touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 10.9% of the 496 passes thrown by his team have gone Peoples-Jones' way.
  • Peoples-Jones has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 3.8% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Browns have called a pass in 52.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Peoples-Jones' 47.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Bengals are 3.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Peoples-Jones, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The 270.1 yards per game the Bengals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bengals have given up 24 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 15th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Steelers last week, Peoples-Jones was targeted five times and racked up 76 yards on three receptions.
  • During his last three games, Peoples-Jones racked up eight catches on 19 targets and averaged 43.0 receiving yards.

Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Donovan Peoples-Jones

54

10.9%

31

559

3

2

3.8%

Jarvis Landry

79

15.9%

46

495

1

9

17.0%

David Njoku

51

10.3%

34

464

4

8

15.1%

Austin Hooper

61

12.3%

38

345

3

11

20.8%

