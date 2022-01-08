There will be player prop bets available for Donovan Peoples-Jones before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. AFC North opponents play in Week 18 when Peoples-Jones and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) meet the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Peoples-Jones' 559 receiving yards (34.9 per game) lead the Browns. He has 31 catches on 54 targets with three touchdowns.

So far this season, 10.9% of the 496 passes thrown by his team have gone Peoples-Jones' way.

Peoples-Jones has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 3.8% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

The Browns have called a pass in 52.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Peoples-Jones' matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Peoples-Jones' 47.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Bengals are 3.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Peoples-Jones, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The 270.1 yards per game the Bengals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals have given up 24 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 15th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Steelers last week, Peoples-Jones was targeted five times and racked up 76 yards on three receptions.

During his last three games, Peoples-Jones racked up eight catches on 19 targets and averaged 43.0 receiving yards.

Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Donovan Peoples-Jones 54 10.9% 31 559 3 2 3.8% Jarvis Landry 79 15.9% 46 495 1 9 17.0% David Njoku 51 10.3% 34 464 4 8 15.1% Austin Hooper 61 12.3% 38 345 3 11 20.8%

Powered By Data Skrive