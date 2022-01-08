Dontrell Hilliard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Dontrell Hilliard Prop Bet Odds
Dontrell Hilliard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hilliard has 293 rushing yards (32.6 ypg) on 47 carries, with two touchdowns.
- He's also caught 18 passes for 86 yards (9.6 per game).
- He has handled 47, or 9.1%, of his team's 519 rushing attempts this season.
- The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.2% of the time while running the ball 50.8% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hilliard's matchup with the Texans.
Matchup vs. Houston
- Over his three career matchups against them, Hilliard has averaged 11.7 rushing yards per game versus the Texans, 21.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hilliard has not run for a touchdown versus the Texans.
- The Texans give up 143.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's worst rush defense.
- The Texans have given up 25 rushing touchdowns, 31st in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Dolphins last week, Hilliard rushed eight times for 45 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
- Hilliard also tacked on 33 yards on three receptions.
- In his last three games, Hilliard has rushed for 114 yards (38.0 per game) on 22 carries with one touchdown.
- He also has nine receptions for 37 yards (12.3 per game).
Hilliard's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Dontrell Hilliard
47
9.1%
293
2
3
3.8%
6.2
Derrick Henry
219
42.2%
937
10
32
41.0%
4.3
D'Onta Foreman
112
21.6%
497
3
19
24.4%
4.4
Ryan Tannehill
53
10.2%
272
7
14
17.9%
5.1
Powered By Data Skrive