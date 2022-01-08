Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Elijah Mitchell will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Mitchell and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) take the field against the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mitchell has taken 186 attempts for a team-leading 878 rushing yards (54.9 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 19 catches for 137 yards (8.6 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 186, or 39.7%, of his team's 468 rushing attempts this season.
  • The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mitchell's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his one career matchup against them, Mitchell put up 91 rushing yards against the Rams, 17.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mitchell did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Rams.
  • Mitchell will go up against a Rams squad that allows 101.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Rams are ranked 23rd in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (17).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Texans, Mitchell picked up 119 yards on 21 carries (averaging 5.7 yards per attempt).
  • He also reeled in two passes for 11 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
  • Mitchell has rushed for 119 yards on 21 carries (39.7 yards per game) on the ground during his last three games.
  • He also has two catches for 11 yards (3.7 per game) and one TD.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Elijah Mitchell

186

39.7%

878

5

19

34.5%

4.7

Deebo Samuel

51

10.9%

320

7

12

21.8%

6.3

Jeff Wilson Jr.

79

16.9%

294

2

9

16.4%

3.7

Trey Lance

38

8.1%

168

1

4

7.3%

4.4

Powered By Data Skrive