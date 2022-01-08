Elijah Mitchell will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Mitchell and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) take the field against the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mitchell has taken 186 attempts for a team-leading 878 rushing yards (54.9 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 19 catches for 137 yards (8.6 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 186, or 39.7%, of his team's 468 rushing attempts this season.

The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his one career matchup against them, Mitchell put up 91 rushing yards against the Rams, 17.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mitchell did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Rams.

Mitchell will go up against a Rams squad that allows 101.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.

This year the Rams are ranked 23rd in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (17).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Texans, Mitchell picked up 119 yards on 21 carries (averaging 5.7 yards per attempt).

He also reeled in two passes for 11 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.

Mitchell has rushed for 119 yards on 21 carries (39.7 yards per game) on the ground during his last three games.

He also has two catches for 11 yards (3.7 per game) and one TD.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Elijah Mitchell 186 39.7% 878 5 19 34.5% 4.7 Deebo Samuel 51 10.9% 320 7 12 21.8% 6.3 Jeff Wilson Jr. 79 16.9% 294 2 9 16.4% 3.7 Trey Lance 38 8.1% 168 1 4 7.3% 4.4

