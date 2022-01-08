Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Emmanuel Sanders, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC East rivals take the field in Week 18 when Sanders and the Buffalo Bills (10-6) meet the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders' stat line this year shows 42 catches for 626 yards and four touchdowns. He averages 39.1 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 72 times.

Sanders has been the target of 72 of his team's 609 passing attempts this season, or 11.8% of the target share.

Sanders (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.6% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. New York

Against the Jets, Sanders has averaged 38.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 9.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Sanders has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets.

Note: Sanders' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

This week Sanders will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (276.8 yards allowed per game).

With 26 passing TDs conceded this year, the Jets defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Sanders did not record a catch in last week's game against the Falcons.

Sanders has tacked on two receptions for 20 yards during his last three games. He's been targeted four times, producing 6.7 yards per game.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.8% 42 626 4 10 8.6% Stefon Diggs 150 24.6% 94 1144 9 32 27.6% Cole Beasley 107 17.6% 78 662 1 13 11.2% Dawson Knox 66 10.8% 46 538 9 17 14.7%

