Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sanders' stat line this year shows 42 catches for 626 yards and four touchdowns. He averages 39.1 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 72 times.
- Sanders has been the target of 72 of his team's 609 passing attempts this season, or 11.8% of the target share.
- Sanders (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.6% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. New York
- Against the Jets, Sanders has averaged 38.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 9.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Sanders has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets.
- Note: Sanders' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
- This week Sanders will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (276.8 yards allowed per game).
- With 26 passing TDs conceded this year, the Jets defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Sanders did not record a catch in last week's game against the Falcons.
- Sanders has tacked on two receptions for 20 yards during his last three games. He's been targeted four times, producing 6.7 yards per game.
Sanders' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.8%
42
626
4
10
8.6%
Stefon Diggs
150
24.6%
94
1144
9
32
27.6%
Cole Beasley
107
17.6%
78
662
1
13
11.2%
Dawson Knox
66
10.8%
46
538
9
17
14.7%
