Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Emmanuel Sanders, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC East rivals take the field in Week 18 when Sanders and the Buffalo Bills (10-6) meet the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sanders' stat line this year shows 42 catches for 626 yards and four touchdowns. He averages 39.1 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 72 times.
  • Sanders has been the target of 72 of his team's 609 passing attempts this season, or 11.8% of the target share.
  • Sanders (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.6% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. New York

  • Against the Jets, Sanders has averaged 38.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 9.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Sanders has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets.
  • Note: Sanders' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
  • This week Sanders will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (276.8 yards allowed per game).
  • With 26 passing TDs conceded this year, the Jets defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Sanders did not record a catch in last week's game against the Falcons.
  • Sanders has tacked on two receptions for 20 yards during his last three games. He's been targeted four times, producing 6.7 yards per game.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Emmanuel Sanders

72

11.8%

42

626

4

10

8.6%

Stefon Diggs

150

24.6%

94

1144

9

32

27.6%

Cole Beasley

107

17.6%

78

662

1

13

11.2%

Dawson Knox

66

10.8%

46

538

9

17

14.7%

Powered By Data Skrive