Evan Engram Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington
Evan Engram Prop Bet Odds
Evan Engram Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Engram has 404 receiving yards on 45 receptions (68 targets), with three touchdowns, averaging 25.3 yards per game.
- So far this season, 12.1% of the 562 passes thrown by his team have gone Engram's way.
- With four targets in the red zone this season, Engram has been on the receiving end of 6.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Giants, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.8% of the time while running the football 41.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Washington
- Engram is averaging 31.5 receiving yards per game in eight career matchups against the Football Team, 1.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).
- Engram has caught a touchdown pass versus the Football Team twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The Football Team are conceding 276.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
- The Football Team have surrendered 33 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 32nd in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bears, Engram caught one pass for 12 yards while being targeted two times.
- Engram has nine receptions (on 12 targets) for 62 yards and one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 20.7 yards per game.
Engram's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Evan Engram
68
12.1%
45
404
3
4
6.7%
Kenny Golladay
71
12.6%
34
499
0
10
16.7%
Kadarius Toney
57
10.1%
39
420
0
5
8.3%
Sterling Shepard
53
9.4%
36
366
1
9
15.0%
