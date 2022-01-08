Evan Engram will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when Engram's New York Giants (4-12) hit the field against the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Evan Engram Prop Bet Odds

Evan Engram Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Engram has 404 receiving yards on 45 receptions (68 targets), with three touchdowns, averaging 25.3 yards per game.

So far this season, 12.1% of the 562 passes thrown by his team have gone Engram's way.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Engram has been on the receiving end of 6.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.8% of the time while running the football 41.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. Washington

Engram is averaging 31.5 receiving yards per game in eight career matchups against the Football Team, 1.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).

Engram has caught a touchdown pass versus the Football Team twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The Football Team are conceding 276.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

The Football Team have surrendered 33 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 32nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bears, Engram caught one pass for 12 yards while being targeted two times.

Engram has nine receptions (on 12 targets) for 62 yards and one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 20.7 yards per game.

Engram's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Evan Engram 68 12.1% 45 404 3 4 6.7% Kenny Golladay 71 12.6% 34 499 0 10 16.7% Kadarius Toney 57 10.1% 39 420 0 5 8.3% Sterling Shepard 53 9.4% 36 366 1 9 15.0%

