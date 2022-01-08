Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Evan Engram Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington

Evan Engram will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when Engram's New York Giants (4-12) hit the field against the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Evan Engram Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Engram has 404 receiving yards on 45 receptions (68 targets), with three touchdowns, averaging 25.3 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 12.1% of the 562 passes thrown by his team have gone Engram's way.
  • With four targets in the red zone this season, Engram has been on the receiving end of 6.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.8% of the time while running the football 41.2% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Engram's matchup with Washington.

Matchup vs. Washington

  • Engram is averaging 31.5 receiving yards per game in eight career matchups against the Football Team, 1.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).
  • Engram has caught a touchdown pass versus the Football Team twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The Football Team are conceding 276.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Football Team have surrendered 33 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 32nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bears, Engram caught one pass for 12 yards while being targeted two times.
  • Engram has nine receptions (on 12 targets) for 62 yards and one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 20.7 yards per game.

Engram's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Evan Engram

68

12.1%

45

404

3

4

6.7%

Kenny Golladay

71

12.6%

34

499

0

10

16.7%

Kadarius Toney

57

10.1%

39

420

0

5

8.3%

Sterling Shepard

53

9.4%

36

366

1

9

15.0%

Powered By Data Skrive