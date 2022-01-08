Skip to main content
Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Ezekiel Elliott for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) ready for an NFC East matchup in Week 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Elliott has racked up a team-high 915 rushing yards (57.2 per game) and scored 10 touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on 46 catches for 284 yards (17.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 219, or 49.7%, of his team's 441 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Cowboys have thrown the football in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Elliott averaged 98.2 rushing yards per game over his nine career matchups against the Eagles, 38.7 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • In three of nine games versus the Eagles Elliott has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those three games.
  • Elliott will go up against a Eagles squad that allows 103.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.
  • Elliott and the Cowboys will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (16).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Cardinals, Elliott rushed for 16 yards on nine carries.
  • He put up 14 yards on one reeption.
  • Over his last three outings, Elliott has rushed for 105 yards (35.0 per game) on 34 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He has added 39 receiving yards on five catches (13.0 yards per game) plus one TD.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ezekiel Elliott

219

49.7%

915

10

34

50.0%

4.2

Tony Pollard

130

29.5%

719

2

15

22.1%

5.5

Dak Prescott

48

10.9%

146

1

16

23.5%

3.0

Corey Clement

26

5.9%

82

0

1

1.5%

3.2

