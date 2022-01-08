In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Ezekiel Elliott for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) ready for an NFC East matchup in Week 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Elliott has racked up a team-high 915 rushing yards (57.2 per game) and scored 10 touchdowns.

He has tacked on 46 catches for 284 yards (17.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has handled 219, or 49.7%, of his team's 441 rushing attempts this season.

The Cowboys have thrown the football in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Elliott averaged 98.2 rushing yards per game over his nine career matchups against the Eagles, 38.7 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

In three of nine games versus the Eagles Elliott has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those three games.

Elliott will go up against a Eagles squad that allows 103.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.

Elliott and the Cowboys will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (16).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Cardinals, Elliott rushed for 16 yards on nine carries.

He put up 14 yards on one reeption.

Over his last three outings, Elliott has rushed for 105 yards (35.0 per game) on 34 carries with two touchdowns.

He has added 39 receiving yards on five catches (13.0 yards per game) plus one TD.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ezekiel Elliott 219 49.7% 915 10 34 50.0% 4.2 Tony Pollard 130 29.5% 719 2 15 22.1% 5.5 Dak Prescott 48 10.9% 146 1 16 23.5% 3.0 Corey Clement 26 5.9% 82 0 1 1.5% 3.2

