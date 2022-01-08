Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Elliott has racked up a team-high 915 rushing yards (57.2 per game) and scored 10 touchdowns.
- He has tacked on 46 catches for 284 yards (17.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has handled 219, or 49.7%, of his team's 441 rushing attempts this season.
- The Cowboys have thrown the football in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Elliott averaged 98.2 rushing yards per game over his nine career matchups against the Eagles, 38.7 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- In three of nine games versus the Eagles Elliott has run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those three games.
- Elliott will go up against a Eagles squad that allows 103.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.
- Elliott and the Cowboys will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (16).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Cardinals, Elliott rushed for 16 yards on nine carries.
- He put up 14 yards on one reeption.
- Over his last three outings, Elliott has rushed for 105 yards (35.0 per game) on 34 carries with two touchdowns.
- He has added 39 receiving yards on five catches (13.0 yards per game) plus one TD.
Elliott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Ezekiel Elliott
219
49.7%
915
10
34
50.0%
4.2
Tony Pollard
130
29.5%
719
2
15
22.1%
5.5
Dak Prescott
48
10.9%
146
1
16
23.5%
3.0
Corey Clement
26
5.9%
82
0
1
1.5%
3.2
