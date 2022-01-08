Skip to main content
George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

There will be player prop bet markets available for George Kittle ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) take on the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kittle has caught 66 passes for 900 yards and six touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 87 times, and puts up 56.3 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 18.1% of the 481 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.
  • Kittle (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.6% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Kittle is averaging 87 receiving yards per game in eight career matchups against the Rams, 26.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (60.5).
  • In eight matchups with the Rams, Kittle has had a touchdown catch five times, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • The Rams have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 258.5 yards per game through the air.
  • At 0.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Texans, Kittle was targeted two times and recorded one catch for 29 yards (29 yards per catch).
  • Kittle has put up 143 yards over his last three games (47.7 per game), reeling in nine passes on 11 targets.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

George Kittle

87

18.1%

66

900

6

8

13.6%

Deebo Samuel

115

23.9%

73

1310

6

8

13.6%

Brandon Aiyuk

77

16.0%

50

719

5

10

16.9%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.9%

30

296

1

5

8.5%

Powered By Data Skrive