There will be player prop bet markets available for George Kittle ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) take on the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kittle has caught 66 passes for 900 yards and six touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 87 times, and puts up 56.3 yards per game.

So far this season, 18.1% of the 481 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.

Kittle (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.6% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Kittle is averaging 87 receiving yards per game in eight career matchups against the Rams, 26.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (60.5).

In eight matchups with the Rams, Kittle has had a touchdown catch five times, but not more than one in a single contest.

The Rams have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 258.5 yards per game through the air.

At 0.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Texans, Kittle was targeted two times and recorded one catch for 29 yards (29 yards per catch).

Kittle has put up 143 yards over his last three games (47.7 per game), reeling in nine passes on 11 targets.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % George Kittle 87 18.1% 66 900 6 8 13.6% Deebo Samuel 115 23.9% 73 1310 6 8 13.6% Brandon Aiyuk 77 16.0% 50 719 5 10 16.9% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.9% 30 296 1 5 8.5%

