George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
George Kittle Prop Bet Odds
George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kittle has caught 66 passes for 900 yards and six touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 87 times, and puts up 56.3 yards per game.
- So far this season, 18.1% of the 481 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.
- Kittle (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.6% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Kittle is averaging 87 receiving yards per game in eight career matchups against the Rams, 26.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (60.5).
- In eight matchups with the Rams, Kittle has had a touchdown catch five times, but not more than one in a single contest.
- The Rams have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 258.5 yards per game through the air.
- At 0.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Texans, Kittle was targeted two times and recorded one catch for 29 yards (29 yards per catch).
- Kittle has put up 143 yards over his last three games (47.7 per game), reeling in nine passes on 11 targets.
Kittle's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
George Kittle
87
18.1%
66
900
6
8
13.6%
Deebo Samuel
115
23.9%
73
1310
6
8
13.6%
Brandon Aiyuk
77
16.0%
50
719
5
10
16.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.9%
30
296
1
5
8.5%
