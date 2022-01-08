Georgia vs. Alabama CFP National Championship Odds, Plays and Insights

The Georgia Bulldogs (13-1, SEC) and Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1, 8-1 SEC) will play in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of 14 games (42.9%) this season.

In 76.9% of Alabama's games this season (10/13), the teams combined to score more than Monday's over/under of 52.5.

The two teams combine to average 80.4 points per game, 27.9 more than the total in this contest.

The 28.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 23.7 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.

Bulldogs games have an average total of 50.8 points this season, 1.7 fewer than Monday's over/under.

The 61.9 PPG average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 9.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia is 9-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs are 8-5 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Georgia's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 14 opportunities (42.9%).

The Bulldogs average 19.8 more points per game (39.0) than the Crimson Tide give up (19.2).

Georgia is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.2 points.

The Bulldogs collect 447.9 yards per game, 149.0 more yards than the 298.9 the Crimson Tide give up per outing.

In games that Georgia churns out more than 298.9 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have 16 turnovers, four fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (20).

Alabama Stats and Trends

In Alabama's 14 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Crimson Tide covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Alabama's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 38.5% of its opportunities (five times in 13 games with a set point total).

This year the Crimson Tide rack up 31.8 more points per game (41.4) than the Bulldogs allow (9.6).

Alabama is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 9.6 points.

The Crimson Tide collect 234.3 more yards per game (494.1) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (259.8).

Alabama is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall when the team picks up over 259.8 yards.

The Crimson Tide have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 19 takeaways .

Season Stats