Georgia vs. Alabama CFP National Championship Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of 14 games (42.9%) this season.
- In 76.9% of Alabama's games this season (10/13), the teams combined to score more than Monday's over/under of 52.5.
- The two teams combine to average 80.4 points per game, 27.9 more than the total in this contest.
- The 28.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 23.7 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.
- Bulldogs games have an average total of 50.8 points this season, 1.7 fewer than Monday's over/under.
- The 61.9 PPG average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 9.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia is 9-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs are 8-5 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
- Georgia's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 14 opportunities (42.9%).
- The Bulldogs average 19.8 more points per game (39.0) than the Crimson Tide give up (19.2).
- Georgia is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.2 points.
- The Bulldogs collect 447.9 yards per game, 149.0 more yards than the 298.9 the Crimson Tide give up per outing.
- In games that Georgia churns out more than 298.9 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
- This year, the Bulldogs have 16 turnovers, four fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (20).
Alabama Stats and Trends
- In Alabama's 14 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
- The Crimson Tide covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.
- Alabama's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 38.5% of its opportunities (five times in 13 games with a set point total).
- This year the Crimson Tide rack up 31.8 more points per game (41.4) than the Bulldogs allow (9.6).
- Alabama is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 9.6 points.
- The Crimson Tide collect 234.3 more yards per game (494.1) than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (259.8).
- Alabama is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall when the team picks up over 259.8 yards.
- The Crimson Tide have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 19 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Alabama
39.0
Avg. Points Scored
41.4
9.6
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
447.9
Avg. Total Yards
494.1
259.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
298.9
16
Giveaways
11
19
Takeaways
20