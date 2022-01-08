Before placing any wagers on Gerald Everett's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC West rivals play in Week 18 when Everett and the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) meet the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) at State Farm Stadium.

Gerald Everett Prop Bet Odds

Gerald Everett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Everett has 47 receptions (60 targets) for 458 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 28.6 yards per game.

So far this season, 12.8% of the 469 passes thrown by his team have gone Everett's way.

Everett has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 14.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have called a pass in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Everett has averaged 17.6 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Cardinals, 13.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Everett has caught a touchdown pass against the Cardinals once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

This week Everett will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (227.1 yards allowed per game).

The Cardinals have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Lions, Everett caught three passes for 36 yards while being targeted five times.

Everett has 11 catches on 14 targets for 164 yards and one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 54.7 yards per game.

Everett's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Gerald Everett 60 12.8% 47 458 4 7 14.0% Tyler Lockett 102 21.7% 68 1077 6 6 12.0% D.K. Metcalf 118 25.2% 70 909 12 18 36.0% Freddie Swain 39 8.3% 24 318 3 4 8.0%

