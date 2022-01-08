Skip to main content
Gerald Everett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Seattle vs. Arizona

Before placing any wagers on Gerald Everett's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC West rivals play in Week 18 when Everett and the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) meet the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) at State Farm Stadium.

Gerald Everett Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Everett has 47 receptions (60 targets) for 458 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 28.6 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 12.8% of the 469 passes thrown by his team have gone Everett's way.
  • Everett has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 14.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks have called a pass in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Everett has averaged 17.6 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Cardinals, 13.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Everett has caught a touchdown pass against the Cardinals once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • This week Everett will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (227.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Cardinals have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Lions, Everett caught three passes for 36 yards while being targeted five times.
  • Everett has 11 catches on 14 targets for 164 yards and one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 54.7 yards per game.

Everett's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Gerald Everett

60

12.8%

47

458

4

7

14.0%

Tyler Lockett

102

21.7%

68

1077

6

6

12.0%

D.K. Metcalf

118

25.2%

70

909

12

18

36.0%

Freddie Swain

39

8.3%

24

318

3

4

8.0%

