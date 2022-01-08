Skip to main content
Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Green Bay Packers (13-3) will attempt to extend their five-game winning run when they meet the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) in Week 18.

Odds for Packers vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay's games this season have gone over 44.5 points 10 of 16 times.
  • Detroit's games have gone over 44.5 points in eight of 16 chances this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 0.2 points higher than the combined 44.3 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's over/under is 3.7 points fewer than the 48.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • Packers games this season feature an average total of 47.3 points, a number 2.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 45.5 points, 1.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • In Green Bay's 16 games this year, it has 12 wins against the spread.
  • The Packers are 7-3 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.
  • Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 16 opportunities (43.8%).
  • The Packers put up 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 27.3 per matchup the Lions surrender.
  • Green Bay is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 27.3 points.
  • The Packers rack up 364.8 yards per game, only 15.1 fewer than the 379.9 the Lions give up per contest.
  • When Green Bay piles up more than 379.9 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Packers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Lions have 16 takeaways.
  • Against the spread, Detroit is 10-6-0 this season.
  • So far this season, the Lions have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more 14 times and are 9-5 ATS in those games.
  • Detroit's games this year have hit the over on six of 16 set point totals (37.5%).
  • This year the Lions put up just 2.9 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Packers give up (20.9).
  • Detroit is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team scores more than 20.9 points.
  • The Lions collect just 5.9 fewer yards per game (317.5) than the Packers allow per contest (323.4).
  • When Detroit amasses over 323.4 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 2-6 overall.
  • The Lions have turned the ball over 23 times, three fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (26).

Home and road insights

  • Detroit is 5-2 against the spread, and 2-5 overall, at home this year.
  • In three of seven home games this year, Detroit has gone over the total.
  • Lions home games this season average 46.9 total points, 2.4 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
  • Away from home, Green Bay is 5-3 against the spread, and 5-3 overall.
  • The Packers have one win ATS (1-2) as 3.5-point favorites or more away from home.
  • This season, in three of eight away games Green Bay has hit the over.
  • Packers away games this season average 48.1 total points, 3.6 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

