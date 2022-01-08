Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Green Bay Packers (13-3) will attempt to extend their five-game winning run when they meet the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) in Week 18.

Odds for Packers vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Green Bay's games this season have gone over 44.5 points 10 of 16 times.

Detroit's games have gone over 44.5 points in eight of 16 chances this season.

Sunday's over/under is 0.2 points higher than the combined 44.3 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 3.7 points fewer than the 48.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Packers games this season feature an average total of 47.3 points, a number 2.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 45.5 points, 1.0 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Packers stats and trends

In Green Bay's 16 games this year, it has 12 wins against the spread.

The Packers are 7-3 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 16 opportunities (43.8%).

The Packers put up 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 27.3 per matchup the Lions surrender.

Green Bay is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 27.3 points.

The Packers rack up 364.8 yards per game, only 15.1 fewer than the 379.9 the Lions give up per contest.

When Green Bay piles up more than 379.9 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Packers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Lions have 16 takeaways.

Lions stats and trends

Against the spread, Detroit is 10-6-0 this season.

So far this season, the Lions have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more 14 times and are 9-5 ATS in those games.

Detroit's games this year have hit the over on six of 16 set point totals (37.5%).

This year the Lions put up just 2.9 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Packers give up (20.9).

Detroit is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team scores more than 20.9 points.

The Lions collect just 5.9 fewer yards per game (317.5) than the Packers allow per contest (323.4).

When Detroit amasses over 323.4 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 2-6 overall.

The Lions have turned the ball over 23 times, three fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (26).

Home and road insights

Detroit is 5-2 against the spread, and 2-5 overall, at home this year.

In three of seven home games this year, Detroit has gone over the total.

Lions home games this season average 46.9 total points, 2.4 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

Away from home, Green Bay is 5-3 against the spread, and 5-3 overall.

The Packers have one win ATS (1-2) as 3.5-point favorites or more away from home.

This season, in three of eight away games Green Bay has hit the over.

Packers away games this season average 48.1 total points, 3.6 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

