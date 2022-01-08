Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henry's 45 receptions have yielded 517 yards (32.3 ypg) and nine touchdowns. He's been targeted 69 times.
- So far this season, 13.7% of the 505 passes thrown by his team have gone Henry's way.
- Henry has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 23.9% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have called a pass in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Miami
- Henry has averaged 30.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Dolphins, 2.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Henry has caught a touchdown pass against the Dolphins twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- This week Henry will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (249.4 yards allowed per game).
- With 22 passing TDs allowed this year, the Dolphins defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Henry put together a 37-yard performance against the Jaguars last week on three catches while being targeted five times.
- Henry hauled in 123 yards (on 10 catches) with two touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 19 times, and averaged 41.0 yards per game.
Henry's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Henry
69
13.7%
45
517
9
17
23.9%
Jakobi Meyers
118
23.4%
79
796
2
13
18.3%
Kendrick Bourne
66
13.1%
52
776
5
6
8.5%
Nelson Agholor
61
12.1%
36
450
3
6
8.5%
