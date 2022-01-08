Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Hunter Henry for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Henry's New England Patriots (10-6) and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC East foes at Hard Rock Stadium.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henry's 45 receptions have yielded 517 yards (32.3 ypg) and nine touchdowns. He's been targeted 69 times.

So far this season, 13.7% of the 505 passes thrown by his team have gone Henry's way.

Henry has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 23.9% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have called a pass in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Miami

Henry has averaged 30.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Dolphins, 2.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Henry has caught a touchdown pass against the Dolphins twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

This week Henry will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (249.4 yards allowed per game).

With 22 passing TDs allowed this year, the Dolphins defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Henry put together a 37-yard performance against the Jaguars last week on three catches while being targeted five times.

Henry hauled in 123 yards (on 10 catches) with two touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 19 times, and averaged 41.0 yards per game.

Henry's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Henry 69 13.7% 45 517 9 17 23.9% Jakobi Meyers 118 23.4% 79 796 2 13 18.3% Kendrick Bourne 66 13.1% 52 776 5 6 8.5% Nelson Agholor 61 12.1% 36 450 3 6 8.5%

