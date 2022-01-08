Hunter Renfrow has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. AFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Renfrow and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Renfrow's 1,025 receiving yards (64.1 per game) are a team high. He has 99 receptions (123 targets) and seven touchdowns.

So far this season, 20.8% of the 591 passes thrown by his team have gone Renfrow's way.

Renfrow has seen the ball thrown his way 21 times in the red zone this season, 30.4% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.9% of the time while running the ball 39.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Renfrow has averaged 51.6 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Chargers, 14.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Renfrow has caught a touchdown pass versus the Chargers twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The Chargers have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 237.6 yards per game through the air.

With 25 passing TDs allowed this year, the Chargers defense is ranked 18th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Colts, Renfrow was targeted nine times, picking up 76 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Renfrow racked up 13 catches on 17 targets and averaged 49.3 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 123 20.8% 99 1025 7 21 30.4% Darren Waller 84 14.2% 53 643 2 11 15.9% Zay Jones 62 10.5% 42 519 1 3 4.3% Bryan Edwards 54 9.1% 30 508 3 7 10.1%

