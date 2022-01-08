Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Renfrow's 1,025 receiving yards (64.1 per game) are a team high. He has 99 receptions (123 targets) and seven touchdowns.
- So far this season, 20.8% of the 591 passes thrown by his team have gone Renfrow's way.
- Renfrow has seen the ball thrown his way 21 times in the red zone this season, 30.4% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.9% of the time while running the ball 39.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Renfrow has averaged 51.6 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Chargers, 14.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Renfrow has caught a touchdown pass versus the Chargers twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The Chargers have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 237.6 yards per game through the air.
- With 25 passing TDs allowed this year, the Chargers defense is ranked 18th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Colts, Renfrow was targeted nine times, picking up 76 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Renfrow racked up 13 catches on 17 targets and averaged 49.3 receiving yards with two touchdowns.
Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
123
20.8%
99
1025
7
21
30.4%
Darren Waller
84
14.2%
53
643
2
11
15.9%
Zay Jones
62
10.5%
42
519
1
3
4.3%
Bryan Edwards
54
9.1%
30
508
3
7
10.1%
