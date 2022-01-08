Skip to main content
Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

Hunter Renfrow has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. AFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Renfrow and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Renfrow's 1,025 receiving yards (64.1 per game) are a team high. He has 99 receptions (123 targets) and seven touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 20.8% of the 591 passes thrown by his team have gone Renfrow's way.
  • Renfrow has seen the ball thrown his way 21 times in the red zone this season, 30.4% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.9% of the time while running the ball 39.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Renfrow has averaged 51.6 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Chargers, 14.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Renfrow has caught a touchdown pass versus the Chargers twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The Chargers have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 237.6 yards per game through the air.
  • With 25 passing TDs allowed this year, the Chargers defense is ranked 18th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Colts, Renfrow was targeted nine times, picking up 76 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Renfrow racked up 13 catches on 17 targets and averaged 49.3 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

123

20.8%

99

1025

7

21

30.4%

Darren Waller

84

14.2%

53

643

2

11

15.9%

Zay Jones

62

10.5%

42

519

1

3

4.3%

Bryan Edwards

54

9.1%

30

508

3

7

10.1%

