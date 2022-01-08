Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) will fight to snap their eight-game skid in a Week 18 clash with the Indianapolis Colts (9-7).

Odds for Colts vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Indianapolis' games this season have gone over 44 points 10 of 16 times.

Jacksonville has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in eight of 16 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.7, is 2.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 49.1 points per game, 5.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The Colts and their opponents have scored an average of 47.0 points per game in 2021, 3.0 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 45.7 points, 1.7 more than the set total in this contest.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis is 10-6-0 against the spread this season.

Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over eight times in 16 opportunities (50%).

The Colts average 27.5 points per game, comparable to the 27.9 per contest the Jaguars surrender.

Indianapolis is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 27.9 points.

The Colts average just 6.3 fewer yards per game (354.3), than the Jaguars allow per contest (360.6).

In games that Indianapolis totals over 360.6 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Colts have turned the ball over 10 more times (17 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville is 4-12-0 against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 15 points or more (in two chances).

Jacksonville has eclipsed the over/under in 31.2% of its opportunities this season (five times over 16 games with a set point total).

The Jaguars put up 7.0 fewer points per game (14.2) than the Colts give up (21.2).

The Jaguars average 40.2 fewer yards per game (304.6) than the Colts give up (344.8).

Jacksonville is 1-5 against the spread and 1-5 overall when the team churns out over 344.8 yards.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 29 times, four fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (33).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Jacksonville has two wins against the spread and is 2-6 overall.

Jacksonville has gone over the total twice in eight home games this season.

This season, Jaguars home games average 46.4 points, 2.4 more than this contest's over/under (44).

This year away from home, Indianapolis is 6-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

Indianapolis has gone over the total in four of seven away games this year.

This season, Colts away games average 45.9 points, 1.9 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

