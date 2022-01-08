Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) will fight to snap their eight-game skid in a Week 18 clash with the Indianapolis Colts (9-7).

Odds for Colts vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis' games this season have gone over 44 points 10 of 16 times.
  • Jacksonville has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in eight of 16 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.7, is 2.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 49.1 points per game, 5.1 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Colts and their opponents have scored an average of 47.0 points per game in 2021, 3.0 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 45.7 points, 1.7 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Indianapolis is 10-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over eight times in 16 opportunities (50%).
  • The Colts average 27.5 points per game, comparable to the 27.9 per contest the Jaguars surrender.
  • Indianapolis is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 27.9 points.
  • The Colts average just 6.3 fewer yards per game (354.3), than the Jaguars allow per contest (360.6).
  • In games that Indianapolis totals over 360.6 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Colts have turned the ball over 10 more times (17 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (7) this season.
  • Jacksonville is 4-12-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Jaguars have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 15 points or more (in two chances).
  • Jacksonville has eclipsed the over/under in 31.2% of its opportunities this season (five times over 16 games with a set point total).
  • The Jaguars put up 7.0 fewer points per game (14.2) than the Colts give up (21.2).
  • The Jaguars average 40.2 fewer yards per game (304.6) than the Colts give up (344.8).
  • Jacksonville is 1-5 against the spread and 1-5 overall when the team churns out over 344.8 yards.
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over 29 times, four fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (33).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Jacksonville has two wins against the spread and is 2-6 overall.
  • Jacksonville has gone over the total twice in eight home games this season.
  • This season, Jaguars home games average 46.4 points, 2.4 more than this contest's over/under (44).
  • This year away from home, Indianapolis is 6-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • Indianapolis has gone over the total in four of seven away games this year.
  • This season, Colts away games average 45.9 points, 1.9 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

