Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Chase has 79 receptions (on 124 targets) for a team-high 1,429 receiving yards (89.3 per game) and 13 touchdowns.
- Chase has been the target of 23.6% (124 total) of his team's 526 passing attempts this season.
- With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 21.1% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have called a pass in 55.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chase's matchup with the Browns.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- In his one matchup against the Browns, Chase's 49 receiving yards total is 0.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (48.5).
- Chase did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Browns.
- The Browns are conceding 223.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- The Browns have allowed 28 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Chase was targeted 12 times, totaling 266 yards on 11 receptions (averaging 24.2 yards per catch) while scoring three touchdowns.
- Chase's stat line during his last three games includes 19 grabs for 394 yards and three touchdowns. He put up 131.3 yards per game, and was targeted 26 times.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
124
23.6%
79
1429
13
12
21.1%
Tee Higgins
110
20.9%
74
1091
6
11
19.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
17.9%
67
828
5
7
12.3%
C.J. Uzomah
63
12.0%
49
493
5
7
12.3%
Powered By Data Skrive