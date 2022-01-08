Ja'Marr Chase will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. AFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) take the field against the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Chase has 79 receptions (on 124 targets) for a team-high 1,429 receiving yards (89.3 per game) and 13 touchdowns.

Chase has been the target of 23.6% (124 total) of his team's 526 passing attempts this season.

With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 21.1% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have called a pass in 55.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chase's matchup with the Browns.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

In his one matchup against the Browns, Chase's 49 receiving yards total is 0.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (48.5).

Chase did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Browns.

The Browns are conceding 223.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The Browns have allowed 28 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Chase was targeted 12 times, totaling 266 yards on 11 receptions (averaging 24.2 yards per catch) while scoring three touchdowns.

Chase's stat line during his last three games includes 19 grabs for 394 yards and three touchdowns. He put up 131.3 yards per game, and was targeted 26 times.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 124 23.6% 79 1429 13 12 21.1% Tee Higgins 110 20.9% 74 1091 6 11 19.3% Tyler Boyd 94 17.9% 67 828 5 7 12.3% C.J. Uzomah 63 12.0% 49 493 5 7 12.3%

Powered By Data Skrive