Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Saturday's NFL action, including for Jalen Hurts, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. NFC East opponents meet in Week 18 when Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) play the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hurts leads Philadelphia with 3,144 passing yards (196.5 ypg) on 265-of-432 with 16 touchdowns against nine interceptions this season.
  • He has added 784 rushing yards (49.0 ypg) on 139 carries while scoring 10 touchdowns on the ground.
  • The Eagles have called a pass in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Hurts has thrown 54 passes in the red zone this season, 34.0% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hurts' matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Hurts averages 225.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Cowboys, 225.7 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Hurts threw a touchdown pass twice over those matchups against the Cowboys, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
  • This week Hurts will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (259.9 yards allowed per game).
  • The Cowboys have given up 22 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Football Team, Hurts racked up 214 yards while completing 65.4% of his passes.
  • He also added 44 yards on seven carries, averaging 6.3 yards per carry without a touchdown.
  • Hurts has put up 709 passing yards (236.3 ypg) on 54-of-81 with three touchdowns against one interception over his last three games.
  • He also has 89 rushing yards on 17 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 29.7 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

100

21.7%

61

875

5

8

13.8%

Dallas Goedert

76

16.5%

56

830

4

6

10.3%

Quez Watkins

55

12.0%

38

563

0

7

12.1%

Powered By Data Skrive