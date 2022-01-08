Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Saturday's NFL action, including for Jalen Hurts, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. NFC East opponents meet in Week 18 when Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) play the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hurts leads Philadelphia with 3,144 passing yards (196.5 ypg) on 265-of-432 with 16 touchdowns against nine interceptions this season.

He has added 784 rushing yards (49.0 ypg) on 139 carries while scoring 10 touchdowns on the ground.

The Eagles have called a pass in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Hurts has thrown 54 passes in the red zone this season, 34.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Hurts averages 225.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Cowboys, 225.7 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Hurts threw a touchdown pass twice over those matchups against the Cowboys, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.

This week Hurts will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (259.9 yards allowed per game).

The Cowboys have given up 22 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Football Team, Hurts racked up 214 yards while completing 65.4% of his passes.

He also added 44 yards on seven carries, averaging 6.3 yards per carry without a touchdown.

Hurts has put up 709 passing yards (236.3 ypg) on 54-of-81 with three touchdowns against one interception over his last three games.

He also has 89 rushing yards on 17 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 29.7 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 100 21.7% 61 875 5 8 13.8% Dallas Goedert 76 16.5% 56 830 4 6 10.3% Quez Watkins 55 12.0% 38 563 0 7 12.1%

