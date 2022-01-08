Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hurts leads Philadelphia with 3,144 passing yards (196.5 ypg) on 265-of-432 with 16 touchdowns against nine interceptions this season.
- He has added 784 rushing yards (49.0 ypg) on 139 carries while scoring 10 touchdowns on the ground.
- The Eagles have called a pass in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
- Hurts has thrown 54 passes in the red zone this season, 34.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Hurts averages 225.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Cowboys, 225.7 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Hurts threw a touchdown pass twice over those matchups against the Cowboys, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
- This week Hurts will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (259.9 yards allowed per game).
- The Cowboys have given up 22 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Football Team, Hurts racked up 214 yards while completing 65.4% of his passes.
- He also added 44 yards on seven carries, averaging 6.3 yards per carry without a touchdown.
- Hurts has put up 709 passing yards (236.3 ypg) on 54-of-81 with three touchdowns against one interception over his last three games.
- He also has 89 rushing yards on 17 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 29.7 yards per game.
Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
100
21.7%
61
875
5
8
13.8%
Dallas Goedert
76
16.5%
56
830
4
6
10.3%
Quez Watkins
55
12.0%
38
563
0
7
12.1%
