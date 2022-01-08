Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Jamaal Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay

Before Jamaal Williams hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Williams' Detroit Lions (2-13-1) and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North foes at Ford Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Williams has taken 140 carries for 558 yards (34.9 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He also averages 9.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 25 passes for 148 yards.
  • He has handled 140, or 34.9%, of his team's 401 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Lions have thrown the ball in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Packers.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Williams put up 25 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Packers, 18.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Williams did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Packers.
  • The Packers have the NFL's 13th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 109.8 yards per game.
  • The Lions are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Seahawks last week, Williams rushed 11 times for 22 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • He added 22 yards on three receptions.
  • During his last three games, Williams has rushed for 99 yards on 30 carries (33.0 ypg), with one touchdown.

Williams' Detroit Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jamaal Williams

140

34.9%

558

3

22

44.0%

4.0

D'Andre Swift

144

35.9%

587

4

18

36.0%

4.1

Craig Reynolds

52

13.0%

228

0

3

6.0%

4.4

Godwin Igwebuike

18

4.5%

118

1

1

2.0%

6.6

Powered By Data Skrive