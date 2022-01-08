Before Jamaal Williams hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Williams' Detroit Lions (2-13-1) and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North foes at Ford Field.

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Odds

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Williams has taken 140 carries for 558 yards (34.9 per game) and three touchdowns.

He also averages 9.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 25 passes for 148 yards.

He has handled 140, or 34.9%, of his team's 401 rushing attempts this season.

The Lions have thrown the ball in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Williams put up 25 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Packers, 18.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Williams did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Packers.

The Packers have the NFL's 13th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 109.8 yards per game.

The Lions are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this year).

Recent Performances

Against the Seahawks last week, Williams rushed 11 times for 22 yards and scored one touchdown.

He added 22 yards on three receptions.

During his last three games, Williams has rushed for 99 yards on 30 carries (33.0 ypg), with one touchdown.

Williams' Detroit Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jamaal Williams 140 34.9% 558 3 22 44.0% 4.0 D'Andre Swift 144 35.9% 587 4 18 36.0% 4.1 Craig Reynolds 52 13.0% 228 0 3 6.0% 4.4 Godwin Igwebuike 18 4.5% 118 1 1 2.0% 6.6

