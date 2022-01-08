James Conner has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC West rivals play in Week 18 when Conner and the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) meet the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at State Farm Stadium.

James Conner Prop Bet Odds

James Conner Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Arizona's top rusher, Conner, has rushed 187 times for 700 yards (43.8 per game), with 14 touchdowns.

He also has 334 receiving yards (20.9 per game) on 31 catches, with two TDs.

He has handled 187, or 40.0%, of his team's 468 rushing attempts this season.

The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Seattle

Against the Seahawks, Conner's 47.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 3.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In all two games against the Seahawks Conner has rushed for a touchdown. He did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The Seahawks give up 113.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.

The Cardinals are up against the NFL's 19th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (15 this season).

Recent Performances

Conner did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Cowboys.

Over his last three outings, Conner has piled up 39 yards (13.0 per game) on eight carries.

He also has two catches for 31 yards (10.3 per game).

Conner's Arizona Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt James Conner 187 40.0% 700 14 39 41.5% 3.7 Chase Edmonds 116 24.8% 592 2 20 21.3% 5.1 Kyler Murray 83 17.7% 388 5 23 24.5% 4.7 Eno Benjamin 27 5.8% 87 1 1 1.1% 3.2

