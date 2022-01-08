Skip to main content
James Conner Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle

James Conner has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC West rivals play in Week 18 when Conner and the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) meet the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at State Farm Stadium.

James Conner Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Arizona's top rusher, Conner, has rushed 187 times for 700 yards (43.8 per game), with 14 touchdowns.
  • He also has 334 receiving yards (20.9 per game) on 31 catches, with two TDs.
  • He has handled 187, or 40.0%, of his team's 468 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Against the Seahawks, Conner's 47.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 3.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In all two games against the Seahawks Conner has rushed for a touchdown. He did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The Seahawks give up 113.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Cardinals are up against the NFL's 19th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (15 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Conner did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Cowboys.
  • Over his last three outings, Conner has piled up 39 yards (13.0 per game) on eight carries.
  • He also has two catches for 31 yards (10.3 per game).

Conner's Arizona Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

James Conner

187

40.0%

700

14

39

41.5%

3.7

Chase Edmonds

116

24.8%

592

2

20

21.3%

5.1

Kyler Murray

83

17.7%

388

5

23

24.5%

4.7

Eno Benjamin

27

5.8%

87

1

1

1.1%

3.2

