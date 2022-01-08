James Washington Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
James Washington Prop Bet Odds
James Washington Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Washington has hauled in 285 yards (on 24 catches) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 44 times, and is averaging 17.8 yards per game.
- Washington has been the target of 44 of his team's 620 passing attempts this season, or 7.1% of the target share.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Washington has been on the receiving end of 8.6% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have thrown the football in 61.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Washington's 14 receiving yards per game in his seven matchups against the Ravens are 11.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Washington has not caught a touchdown pass against the Ravens.
- The Ravens have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, allowing 296.4 yards per game through the air.
- The Ravens have allowed 30 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Washington did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Browns.
- Washington has also added 36 yards on three grabs over his last three games. He was targeted eight times and averaged 12.0 receiving yards per game.
Washington's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
James Washington
44
7.1%
24
285
2
8
8.6%
Diontae Johnson
159
25.6%
100
1110
8
19
20.4%
Chase Claypool
98
15.8%
54
823
1
11
11.8%
Pat Freiermuth
70
11.3%
54
444
7
18
19.4%
