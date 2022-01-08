In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on James Washington for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Washington's Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) play the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

James Washington Prop Bet Odds

James Washington Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Washington has hauled in 285 yards (on 24 catches) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 44 times, and is averaging 17.8 yards per game.

Washington has been the target of 44 of his team's 620 passing attempts this season, or 7.1% of the target share.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Washington has been on the receiving end of 8.6% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have thrown the football in 61.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Washington's matchup with the Ravens.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Washington's 14 receiving yards per game in his seven matchups against the Ravens are 11.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Washington has not caught a touchdown pass against the Ravens.

The Ravens have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, allowing 296.4 yards per game through the air.

The Ravens have allowed 30 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Washington did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Browns.

Washington has also added 36 yards on three grabs over his last three games. He was targeted eight times and averaged 12.0 receiving yards per game.

Washington's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % James Washington 44 7.1% 24 285 2 8 8.6% Diontae Johnson 159 25.6% 100 1110 8 19 20.4% Chase Claypool 98 15.8% 54 823 1 11 11.8% Pat Freiermuth 70 11.3% 54 444 7 18 19.4%

Powered By Data Skrive