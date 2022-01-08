Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

James Washington Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on James Washington for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Washington's Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) play the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

James Washington Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Washington has hauled in 285 yards (on 24 catches) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 44 times, and is averaging 17.8 yards per game.
  • Washington has been the target of 44 of his team's 620 passing attempts this season, or 7.1% of the target share.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Washington has been on the receiving end of 8.6% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have thrown the football in 61.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Washington's matchup with the Ravens.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Washington's 14 receiving yards per game in his seven matchups against the Ravens are 11.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Washington has not caught a touchdown pass against the Ravens.
  • The Ravens have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, allowing 296.4 yards per game through the air.
  • The Ravens have allowed 30 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Washington did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Browns.
  • Washington has also added 36 yards on three grabs over his last three games. He was targeted eight times and averaged 12.0 receiving yards per game.

Washington's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

James Washington

44

7.1%

24

285

2

8

8.6%

Diontae Johnson

159

25.6%

100

1110

8

19

20.4%

Chase Claypool

98

15.8%

54

823

1

11

11.8%

Pat Freiermuth

70

11.3%

54

444

7

18

19.4%

Powered By Data Skrive