Jamison Crowder Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Buffalo
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Odds
Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Crowder has collected 431 receiving yards (26.9 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 50 passes on 71 targets.
- Crowder has been the target of 71 of his team's 583 passing attempts this season, or 12.2% of the target share.
- Crowder has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 16.2% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jets have run 61.6% passing plays and 38.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Crowder's matchup with the Bills.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Crowder has averaged 60 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups against the Bills, 17.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Crowder has caught a touchdown pass against the Bills twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- Note: Crowder's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
- This week Crowder will face the NFL's best pass defense (185.0 yards allowed per game).
- The Bills have given up 11 touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Crowder did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Buccaneers.
- Over his last three outings, Crowder has caught five passes for 40 yards. He was targeted eight times, and averaged 13.3 yards per game.
Crowder's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jamison Crowder
71
12.2%
50
431
2
11
16.2%
Elijah Moore
77
13.2%
43
538
5
7
10.3%
Corey Davis
59
10.1%
34
492
4
4
5.9%
Braxton Berrios
65
11.1%
46
431
2
8
11.8%
Powered By Data Skrive