In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jamison Crowder and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. AFC East rivals play in Week 18 when Crowder and the New York Jets (4-12) meet the Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Highmark Stadium.

Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Odds

Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Crowder has collected 431 receiving yards (26.9 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 50 passes on 71 targets.

Crowder has been the target of 71 of his team's 583 passing attempts this season, or 12.2% of the target share.

Crowder has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 16.2% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets have run 61.6% passing plays and 38.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Crowder has averaged 60 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups against the Bills, 17.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Crowder has caught a touchdown pass against the Bills twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

Note: Crowder's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

This week Crowder will face the NFL's best pass defense (185.0 yards allowed per game).

The Bills have given up 11 touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Crowder did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Buccaneers.

Over his last three outings, Crowder has caught five passes for 40 yards. He was targeted eight times, and averaged 13.3 yards per game.

Crowder's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jamison Crowder 71 12.2% 50 431 2 11 16.2% Elijah Moore 77 13.2% 43 538 5 7 10.3% Corey Davis 59 10.1% 34 492 4 4 5.9% Braxton Berrios 65 11.1% 46 431 2 8 11.8%

