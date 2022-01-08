Skip to main content
Jared Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas

There will be player prop betting options available for Jared Cook ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Cook's Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West opponents at Allegiant Stadium.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cook's stat line reveals 44 catches for 484 yards and four touchdowns. He averages 30.3 yards per game, and has been targeted 76 times.
  • So far this season, 12.5% of the 610 passes thrown by his team have gone Cook's way.
  • Cook (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.2% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have thrown the football in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Cook has averaged 41.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Raiders, 7.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cook, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch every time. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Note: Cook's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.
  • The Raiders are giving up 225.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Raiders' defense is 19th in the NFL, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Cook did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Broncos.
  • Cook has put up 76 yards during his last three games (25.3 per game), hauling in six passes on 12 targets.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jared Cook

76

12.5%

44

484

4

12

12.2%

Keenan Allen

149

24.4%

100

1086

6

23

23.5%

Mike Williams

112

18.4%

67

1027

8

17

17.3%

Austin Ekeler

82

13.4%

65

612

7

15

15.3%

