There will be player prop betting options available for Jared Cook ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Cook's Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West opponents at Allegiant Stadium.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook's stat line reveals 44 catches for 484 yards and four touchdowns. He averages 30.3 yards per game, and has been targeted 76 times.

So far this season, 12.5% of the 610 passes thrown by his team have gone Cook's way.

Cook (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.2% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have thrown the football in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Cook has averaged 41.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Raiders, 7.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cook, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch every time. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Cook's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.

The Raiders are giving up 225.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Raiders' defense is 19th in the NFL, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Cook did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Broncos.

Cook has put up 76 yards during his last three games (25.3 per game), hauling in six passes on 12 targets.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jared Cook 76 12.5% 44 484 4 12 12.2% Keenan Allen 149 24.4% 100 1086 6 23 23.5% Mike Williams 112 18.4% 67 1027 8 17 17.3% Austin Ekeler 82 13.4% 65 612 7 15 15.3%

