Bookmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Jared Goff ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North opponents square off in Week 18 when Goff and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) meet the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goff has thrown for 3,007 yards (187.9 ypg) on 311-of-464 passing with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

He has tacked on 87 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 5.4 yards per game.

The Lions have thrown the football in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.

Goff accounts for 44.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 50 of his 464 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

In three matchups against the Packers, Goff averaged 238.3 passing yards per game, 17.8 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.

Goff threw multiple TDs in each of those matchups against the Packers, while throwing multiple TDs two times.

The Packers are conceding 231.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.

The Packers' defense is 24th in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.

In his last three outings, Goff has thrown for 216 yards (72.0 per game) while completing 21 of 26 passes (80.8%), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amon-Ra St. Brown 108 19.3% 82 803 4 12 19.4% T.J. Hockenson 84 15.0% 61 583 4 9 14.5% Kalif Raymond 66 11.8% 44 475 3 6 9.7%

