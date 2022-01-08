Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay
Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds
Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goff has thrown for 3,007 yards (187.9 ypg) on 311-of-464 passing with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.
- He has tacked on 87 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 5.4 yards per game.
- The Lions have thrown the football in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
- Goff accounts for 44.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 50 of his 464 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- In three matchups against the Packers, Goff averaged 238.3 passing yards per game, 17.8 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
- Goff threw multiple TDs in each of those matchups against the Packers, while throwing multiple TDs two times.
- The Packers are conceding 231.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
- The Packers' defense is 24th in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.
- In his last three outings, Goff has thrown for 216 yards (72.0 per game) while completing 21 of 26 passes (80.8%), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Goff's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Amon-Ra St. Brown
108
19.3%
82
803
4
12
19.4%
T.J. Hockenson
84
15.0%
61
583
4
9
14.5%
Kalif Raymond
66
11.8%
44
475
3
6
9.7%
