Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay

Bookmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Jared Goff ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North opponents square off in Week 18 when Goff and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) meet the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goff has thrown for 3,007 yards (187.9 ypg) on 311-of-464 passing with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.
  • He has tacked on 87 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 5.4 yards per game.
  • The Lions have thrown the football in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Goff accounts for 44.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 50 of his 464 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • In three matchups against the Packers, Goff averaged 238.3 passing yards per game, 17.8 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Goff threw multiple TDs in each of those matchups against the Packers, while throwing multiple TDs two times.
  • The Packers are conceding 231.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Packers' defense is 24th in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.
  • In his last three outings, Goff has thrown for 216 yards (72.0 per game) while completing 21 of 26 passes (80.8%), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Amon-Ra St. Brown

108

19.3%

82

803

4

12

19.4%

T.J. Hockenson

84

15.0%

61

583

4

9

14.5%

Kalif Raymond

66

11.8%

44

475

3

6

9.7%

