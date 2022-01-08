Before Jarvis Landry hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. AFC North foes take the field in Week 18 when Landry and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) meet the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Jarvis Landry Prop Bet Odds

Jarvis Landry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Landry has put together a 495-yard season so far (30.9 per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 46 passes on 79 targets.

Landry has been the target of 15.9% (79 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.

Landry (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.0% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

The Browns have thrown the football in 52.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Landry is averaging 50.1 receiving yards per game in eight career matchups against the Bengals, 2.4 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (52.5).

Landry, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Landry's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The 270.1 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Steelers, Landry was targeted 10 times, picking up 43 yards on four receptions.

Landry has eight receptions (on 17 targets) for 98 yards in his last three games, averaging 32.7 yards per game.

Landry's Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jarvis Landry 79 15.9% 46 495 1 9 17.0% Donovan Peoples-Jones 54 10.9% 31 559 3 2 3.8% David Njoku 51 10.3% 34 464 4 8 15.1% Austin Hooper 61 12.3% 38 345 3 11 20.8%

