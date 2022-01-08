Skip to main content
Jarvis Landry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

Before Jarvis Landry hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. AFC North foes take the field in Week 18 when Landry and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) meet the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Jarvis Landry Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Landry has put together a 495-yard season so far (30.9 per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 46 passes on 79 targets.
  • Landry has been the target of 15.9% (79 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.
  • Landry (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.0% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Browns have thrown the football in 52.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Landry's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Landry is averaging 50.1 receiving yards per game in eight career matchups against the Bengals, 2.4 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (52.5).
  • Landry, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Landry's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
  • The 270.1 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Steelers, Landry was targeted 10 times, picking up 43 yards on four receptions.
  • Landry has eight receptions (on 17 targets) for 98 yards in his last three games, averaging 32.7 yards per game.

Landry's Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jarvis Landry

79

15.9%

46

495

1

9

17.0%

Donovan Peoples-Jones

54

10.9%

31

559

3

2

3.8%

David Njoku

51

10.3%

34

464

4

8

15.1%

Austin Hooper

61

12.3%

38

345

3

11

20.8%

