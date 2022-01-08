Jarvis Landry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
Jarvis Landry Prop Bet Odds
Jarvis Landry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Landry has put together a 495-yard season so far (30.9 per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 46 passes on 79 targets.
- Landry has been the target of 15.9% (79 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.
- Landry (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.0% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
- The Browns have thrown the football in 52.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Landry is averaging 50.1 receiving yards per game in eight career matchups against the Bengals, 2.4 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (52.5).
- Landry, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Landry's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- The 270.1 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Steelers, Landry was targeted 10 times, picking up 43 yards on four receptions.
- Landry has eight receptions (on 17 targets) for 98 yards in his last three games, averaging 32.7 yards per game.
Landry's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jarvis Landry
79
15.9%
46
495
1
9
17.0%
Donovan Peoples-Jones
54
10.9%
31
559
3
2
3.8%
David Njoku
51
10.3%
34
464
4
8
15.1%
Austin Hooper
61
12.3%
38
345
3
11
20.8%
